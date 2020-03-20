e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘An incredible batter’: Dale Steyn names his favourite cricketer

‘An incredible batter’: Dale Steyn names his favourite cricketer

Steyn will be reunited with former South Africa teammate De Villiers as they will both be representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

cricket Updated: Mar 20, 2020 09:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo of Dale Steyn.
File photo of Dale Steyn. (Getty Images)
         

Dale Steyn is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in recent times and the South Africa cricketer was an integral part of his national side before announcing Test retirement last season. Steyn, who made his international debut for South Africa in a Test match against England in 2004, has played on the global stage for a long time and during his career, he has shared the pitch with a variety of stalwarts. However, when asked to pick his all-time favourite cricketer, he had a clear answer. “AB de Villiers is probably my favourite cricketer, he is an incredible batter and a good friend,” said Steyn.

Steyn will be reunited with former South Africa teammate De Villiers as they will both be representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the upcoming season has been postponed to April 15 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

ALSO READ: ‘I will miss you too’: Shoaib Akhtar talks about last meeting with Bob Woolmer

Steyn also picked a teammate he would like to be quarantined with. Steyn named current South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock and said he wouldn’t mind being isolated with the wicket-keeper batsman.

“I would love to be in quarantine with someone like Quinny de Kock.” Steyn told ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

ALSO READ: I was scared of Indian seamers: Australia opener Marcus reveals fears of facing Bumrah, Ishant and Shami

Explaining the reasons behind his choice, Steyn said de Kock is a ‘proper cook’ and staying with him would allow him to watch all the fishing videos the left-hander watches.

Steyn, who returned from Pakistan due to the virus outbreak, said it’s indescribable how the situation changed in a matter of hours. He was playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League which was suspended on the day of its semifinal clashes.

“It is actually such a pity that everything is being blocked off, because in a country like South Africa, where we have all of our problems from the past - culture, religion, ethnic backgrounds - the one thing that brings everybody together is sport,” .

“But now at the moment, you don’t have that. In South Africa, we kind of like looking for things that unite people in big, big groups. When you don’t have sport, it’s like, oh, what do we fall back onto? “And I think Nelson Mandela was the first person to really say that: sport unites people in a way that nothing else does. And if you take sport away, then I don’t know really what we have. We’re gonna have to work it all out.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Live: Coronavirus cases in India climb to 195, says health ministry
Live: Coronavirus cases in India climb to 195, says health ministry
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Covid-19 outbreak: When will coronavirus epidemic peak in the country?
Covid-19 outbreak: When will coronavirus epidemic peak in the country?
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
Hyundai Venue 1.5 diesel BS 6 launched, priced from Rs 8.09 lakh
Hyundai Venue 1.5 diesel BS 6 launched, priced from Rs 8.09 lakh
How to spot fake news on WhatsApp in times of coronavirus
How to spot fake news on WhatsApp in times of coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convictsAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news