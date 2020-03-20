I was scared of Indian seamers: Australia opener Marcus reveals fears of facing Bumrah, Ishant and Shami

cricket

Skilful, relentless, versatile - The Indian fast bowlers have been described by many of these adjectives (and a few others too) in the past few years. The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami have been flag bearers of what has been time and again described as the best Indian fast bowling unit in a long time. Despite all this, even for Bumrah, Shami and Ishant, being described as ‘scary’ has to be something to cherish for. Australia Test opener Marcus Harris revealed how he was scared to face the Indian seamers in 2nd Test match at Optus Stadium in Perth during India’s tour to Australia in 2018-19.

Arriving Down Under with arguably their strongest pace attack, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side left a mark straightaway by beating hosts Australia in the first Test at Adelaide to go 1-0 up in the four-match series. The dominance of the Indian seamers, however went up several notches when both teams faced each other in the 2nd Test match at Perth.

Harris, who had made his debut in the previous Test, had scored 70 in the first innings to take Australia to 326 batting first. In reply, India were bowled out for 283, despite a masterclass 123 from Virat Kohli.

Bumrah, Ishant, Shami and Umesh, however made that 43-run lead look slender in the 2nd innings. They came charging, banged the ball in short and gave nightmarish time to Australian top-order.

“I was scared… Facing that attack (Indian fast bowlers) on that wicket (Perth) was scary. It might have looked good on TV, but it was scary in the middle,” Harris said in Amazon’s recently-released series ‘The Test’.

Harris was hit on the helmet while his opening partner Aaron Finch had to retire hurt after coping a blow in his right index finger.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he returned with figures of 6 for 56. For Australia, Usman Khawaja top-scored with 72 and Australia were 243.

India crumbled in their second innings on a difficult track and were bowled out for 140 as Australia drew level with a 146-run victory. The Virat Kohli-led side made a roaring comeback in the boxing day Test in Melbourne, beating Australia by 137 runs and ensured they retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A draw in the last Test in Adelaide due to rain meant India won their first Test series in Australia.