Fans pose as room service in order to take selfies in India - Justin Langer

cricket

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 18:20 IST

The passion of the Indian cricket fans has always been quite extraordinary and tales of the extent to which they can go for the sport has often grabbed headlines over the years. Australia coach Justin Langer has travelled to India quite a number of times in the course of his career, both as player and coach, and he shared some interesting stories in the Amazon Prime documentary ‘The Test: A New Era For Australia’s Team’.

“Yeah I love India for 1st few weeks and then it gets a bit claustrophobic, to be honest because Indians love cricket so much that only sanctuary you have is your change room or in your bedroom ,” the Baggy Greens’ coach said.

ALSO READ: ‘Virat Kohli got under our skin’: Australia coach Justin Langer reveals feeling like a ‘punching bag’ during Perth Test

Langer also mentioned how it is common for the fans to knock on their hotel doors and pose as room service in order to take selfies with the visiting players. “Even in hotel room it is not uncommon for someone to knock at your door and fake room service and ask for selfies. It’s like literally relentless.”

Fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile also spoke about the knowledge and passion of the fans.

“They [Indian’s] just love cricket, if you do well they love, if you don’t they don’t even know you.

ALSO READ: ‘The players not playing are way more talented than me’: Marcus Stoinis’ massive praise for Indian team

India and Australia generally enjoy a healthy dose of rivalry on the cricket field but the Indian Premier League (IPL) has made some of the Aussies household names in India. One such player is Glenn Maxwell who has played for a number of teams and the fans are in love with the charismatic all-rounder.

Maxwell also opened up about his experiences and said that he feels sad to disappoint the fans.

“It’s not the easiest thing to deal with as you want to give everyone some our time, there are 10 people waiting for a photo, then another 10, but you will always gonna disappoint someone.”