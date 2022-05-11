Home / Cricket / DC Predicted XI vs RR: Delhi Capitals fret over Prithvi Shaw's availablity, battle inconsistency
cricket

DC Predicted XI vs RR: Delhi Capitals fret over Prithvi Shaw's availablity, battle inconsistency

  • IPL 2022: Opener Prithvi Shaw has missed Delhi Capitals' last two matches after being admitted to a hospital.
Delhi Capitals players in action(PTI)
Delhi Capitals players in action(PTI)
Published on May 11, 2022 08:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

The Delhi Capitals will aim to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match to stay in the IPL play-offs race while Rajasthan Royals will be eager to hold on to their winning momentum when the two teams clash here on Wednesday. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

The Capitals have lost six of their 11 games and although they are fifth on the points table, they are bunched alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have 10 points from as many games.

Delhi has the advantage of a positive Net Run Rate ( 0.150) but the Capitals need to win all their remaining three matches for a shot at the playoffs.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are sitting on the third spot with 14 points and need just two wins to be certain of qualification. They have a healthy 0.326 NRR, which could come in handy even if they lose their remaining games.

Openers: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw

Middle-order: Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh

Power-hitter: Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav

Pacers: Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

DC predicted XI vs RR: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw/KS Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Changes in playing XI: If Prithvi Shaw is fit, there is no doubt that he is returning to the playing XI. If he is not, DC would continue with Srikar Bharat at the top of the order despite the batter not faring too well against CSK. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl delhi capitals rajasthan royals + 2 more
ipl 2022 ipl delhi capitals rajasthan royals + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out