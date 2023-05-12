‘Didn’t do it on purpose': Yashasvi Jaiswal accepts mistake in Buttler run out, says he ‘respects’ the sacrifice

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a night to remember at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. He broke long-standing IPL records, played shots that many can only dream of and carried his team - Rajasthan Royals - to a commanding nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match with as many as 41 balls to spare. He missed his century by just two runs but his unbeaten 98 off just 47 balls at first stunned the packed Eden Gardens crowd and then enthralled them thoroughly, making him establish himself as one of the rising stars of Indian cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts to Jos Buttler's run-out

But all this would have ended as prematurely as the second over of the RR chase if it wasn't for a certain Jos Buttler. The England limited-overs captain sacrificed his wicket and walked back for a three-ball duck allowing Yashasvi to carry on what he had started by smashing KKR captain Nitish Rana for 26 runs - the most by any player in the first over of an IPL innings.

Buttler hadn't even gotten off the mark when KKR pacer Harshit Rana got one to jag back in at Buttler. The right-hander failed to make contact. The ball trickled towards the off-side after hitting his body and pads. The adrenaline of getting 26 runs in the first over forced Jaiswal to set off for an impossible single. He wanted the strike desperately.

Also Read | BCCI takes action against Buttler for showing dissent at Jaiswal after run-out

After an initial step, Buttler immediately put his hand up to send his partner back. But Yashasvi, by then, had already crossed the halfway mark. Buttler made a split-second decision and ran. He was miles away from the crease when Andre Russell pulled off a direct hit. Buttler turned back, shook his head and walked back furiously.

Jaiswal agreed that it was his mistake and the single was not on. "First of fall, I'd like to mention that I get to learn a lot from Jos Bhai. Unfortunately, it was because of my wrong that he had to sacrifice his wicket, I really respect that. We all know it (run out) happens in the game, nobody does it on purpose," Jaiswal said after winning Player of the Match.

The 21-year-old, however, did not let the run-out affect his batting. He took the responsibility and carried on. The left-hander brought up his fifty off just 13 balls - the fastest-ever in the IPL. He put together an unbroken 121-run stand with captain Sanju Samson (48 off 29) to take the Royals home.

"That was the moment, then I took the responsibility to carry on and needed to make sure that I take control. Sanju bhai came to me and said ‘Don’t worry, keep playing your game, you are in nice touch’ and I was ok," Jaiswal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON