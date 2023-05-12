BCCI takes action against Jos Buttler for showing dissent at Yashasvi Jaiswal after sacrificing himself to a run-out

Jos Buttler was fined 10% of his match fees during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match, said IPL in a release. The Rajasthan Royals opener was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. "Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11," IPL said. Jos Buttler talking to Yashasvi Jaiswal in KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match(IPL/BCCI)

It was deemed a level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with the players' "behaviour that brings the game into disrepute". "Buttler admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the release further added.

It was not clarified what exactly was Buttler's offence but it does appear to be because of the dissent he showed after getting run-out on Thursday. It happened in the fourth ball of the second over of RR's chase. Buttler was pushed on the backfoot by a Harshit Rana delivery. Yashasvi Jaiswal, the non-striker, immediately set off for a single. But Buttler was a bit late because of the impact of the delivery and hence put his hand up to say 'no' to Jaiswal.

The young left-hander, however, was fully committed to the single. Seeing Jaiswal cross the halfway mark, Buttler decided to run, almost sacrificing his wicket as he had no chance of getting to the other end. KKR's Andre Russell picked up the ball quickly and broke the stumps down. To no one's surprise, Buttler was well short of his crease.

Although Buttler sacrificed his wicket for Jaiswal, who barely a couple of minutes of ago had broken the record for scoring the most runs in the first over of an IPL innings, he immediately turned towards the youngster and shook his head in disappointment after getting run out. His dissent continued as he walked back to the pavilion.

Buttler's decision of sacrificing his wicket for Jaiswal, however, turned out to be the right one. The left-hander smashed the record for the fastest-ever IPL fifty and helped RR chase down KKR's 150-run target in just 13.1 overs. Sanju Samson tried his best to allow Jaiswal to get to his second century of the season but the 21-year-old remained unbeaten on 98 off just 47 balls.

The Mumbai cricketer hit 12 fours and five sixes in his breathtaking knock that helped RR zoom past Mumbai Indians to the third spot in the points table.

There were no issues between Buttler and Jaiswal as the former was seen hugging and congratulating his young partner after the match. For the record, Jaiswal considers Buttler as one of his mentors ever since he has been opening the batting with him for RR in IPL 2020.

