England Women vs New Zealand Women: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis
England Women vs New Zealand Women: Check Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis for ENG W vs NZ W.
England Women put up a dominant show in the first ODI by beating their New Zealand counterparts by nine wickets. In the second ODI on Sunday, the Heather Knight led England team would look to seal the three-match series in Worcester. But given the pedigree of the New Zealand team, they will have their task cut out.
LAST 5 MATCHES
|Team
|Form
|England Women
|L W NR W W
|New Zealand Women
|T L L W L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR ENGLAND-W & NEW ZEALAND-W
England likely XI
Batters – Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt
All-Rounders – Nat Sciver-Brunt, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn
Wicketkeeper – Amy Jones
Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell
New Zealand likely XI
Batters – Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green
All-Rounders – Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday
Wicketkeeper – Isabella Gaze
Bowlers – Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas
Also read Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women 3rd T20I: Fantasy XI prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss, venue analysis
Statistical Performance (England Women)
1. Tammy Beaumont
The opening batter Tammy Beaumont starred in England's win over New Zealand in the first ODI by scoring an unbeaten 76 off 69 balls. A prolific run-scorer for England, Beaumont has scored 3854 runs in 106 innings at a strike-rate of 73.98 and average of 40.14. In the 50-over format she has scored nine centuries and 20 fifties.
Tammy Beaumont in ODIs
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50s/100s
|Tammy Beaumont
|106
|3854
|40.14
|73.98
|20/9
2. Sophie Ecclestone
In the first ODI, Sophie Ecclestone picked two wickets by conceding 28 runs in 7 overs. In 64 ODI innings, Ecclestone has picked 103 wickets at an average of 20.66.
Sophie Ecclestone in ODIs
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Strike rate
|Economy rate
|Average
|Sophie Ecclestone
|64
|103
|33.7
|3.67
|20.66
Players Who Can Make a Difference (England)
1. Maia Bouchier
An attacking batter with solid technique, Maia Bouchier scored 67 runs off 50 balls and helped England win the first ODI in Chester-le-Street
2. Nat Sciver-Brunt
Nat Sciver-Brunt has been a prolific allrounder for England and in the first one-dayer she picked a wicket. In her last 10 matches, the batting allrounder has scored 318 runs at an average of 63.6 and a strike arte of 110.41.
Statistical Performance (New Zealand Women)
1. Suzie Bates
The opening batter of New Zealand is a key player and in her 155 innings, Suzie Bates has scored 5689 runs at an average of 40,92 and srtike rate of 80.30, which includes 13 centuries and 34 half-centuries. In her last 10 matches, Bates has scored 330 runs at an average of 33.
Suzie Bates in ODIs
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50s/100s
|Suzie Bates
|155
|5689
|40.82
|80.30
|34/13
2. Jess Kerr
Jess Kerr is a key member in New Zealand's bowling attack and with her medium pace, she has picked 43 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 24.37 and strike rate of 34.4.
Also read India Vs SA Fantasy XI, Prediction, Likely Playing XIs, Pitch & Toss, Head To Head
Jess Kerr in ODIs
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Strike rate
|Economy rate
|Average
|Jess Kerr
|32
|43
|34.4
|4.24
|24.37
Players Who Can Make a Difference (New Zealand)
1. Amelia Kerr
The allrounder is an utility player in the New Zealand side, who bats in the top order and when needed chips in with her legspin bowling. In her last 10 matches, Amelia Kerr has scored 453 runs and picked 12 wickets.
2. Brooke Halliday
Brooke Halliday saved the day for New Zealand in the first ODI where the top-order collapsed. Batting at No.6, she scored a crucial 51 runs off 60 balls and also took a wicket.
Team Head to Head
ENG-W v NZ-W - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
|Matches
|England won
|New Zealand won
|No result
|Tied
|Last 5 ODIs
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Overall (83)
|44
|37
|1
|1
Venue and Pitch
The pitch at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester is highly favourable for batters. It's an excellent batting surface where batters thrive. The short boundaries further benefit them, and as a result, bowlers frequently struggle to maintain accuracy when bowling at this venue.
Match Prediction
The England Women have the momentum going into the second ODI in Worcester. However, New Zealand is an experienced side who can claw back to square the series. England can't afford to become complacent if they intend to seal the series in the second ODI. England are favourites with 60% chance to win.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones
Batters: Tammy Beaumont (C), Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Georgia Plimmer
All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (VC), Jess Kerr, Lauren Filer
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Danni Wyatt
BOWLER – Hannah Rowe
ALL-ROUNDER – Charlie Dean
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.