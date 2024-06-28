England Women vs New Zealand Women: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

England Women put up a dominant show in the first ODI by beating their New Zealand counterparts by nine wickets. In the second ODI on Sunday, the Heather Knight led England team would look to seal the three-match series in Worcester. But given the pedigree of the New Zealand team, they will have their task cut out. England's Tammy Beaumont in action as she hits four runs off the bowling of New Zealand's Fran Jonas Action (Action Images via Reuters)

LAST 5 MATCHES

Team Form England Women L W NR W W New Zealand Women T L L W L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR ENGLAND-W & NEW ZEALAND-W

England likely XI

Batters – Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt

All-Rounders – Nat Sciver-Brunt, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn

Wicketkeeper – Amy Jones

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

New Zealand likely XI

Batters – Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green

All-Rounders – Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday

Wicketkeeper – Isabella Gaze

Bowlers – Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas

Statistical Performance (England Women)

1. Tammy Beaumont

The opening batter Tammy Beaumont starred in England's win over New Zealand in the first ODI by scoring an unbeaten 76 off 69 balls. A prolific run-scorer for England, Beaumont has scored 3854 runs in 106 innings at a strike-rate of 73.98 and average of 40.14. In the 50-over format she has scored nine centuries and 20 fifties.

Tammy Beaumont in ODIs

Player Matches Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Tammy Beaumont 106 3854 40.14 73.98 20/9

2. Sophie Ecclestone

In the first ODI, Sophie Ecclestone picked two wickets by conceding 28 runs in 7 overs. In 64 ODI innings, Ecclestone has picked 103 wickets at an average of 20.66.

Sophie Ecclestone in ODIs

Player Matches Wickets Strike rate Economy rate Average Sophie Ecclestone 64 103 33.7 3.67 20.66

Players Who Can Make a Difference (England)

1. Maia Bouchier

An attacking batter with solid technique, Maia Bouchier scored 67 runs off 50 balls and helped England win the first ODI in Chester-le-Street

2. Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been a prolific allrounder for England and in the first one-dayer she picked a wicket. In her last 10 matches, the batting allrounder has scored 318 runs at an average of 63.6 and a strike arte of 110.41.

Statistical Performance (New Zealand Women)

1. Suzie Bates

The opening batter of New Zealand is a key player and in her 155 innings, Suzie Bates has scored 5689 runs at an average of 40,92 and srtike rate of 80.30, which includes 13 centuries and 34 half-centuries. In her last 10 matches, Bates has scored 330 runs at an average of 33.

Suzie Bates in ODIs

Player Matches Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Suzie Bates 155 5689 40.82 80.30 34/13

2. Jess Kerr

Jess Kerr is a key member in New Zealand's bowling attack and with her medium pace, she has picked 43 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 24.37 and strike rate of 34.4.

Jess Kerr in ODIs

Player Matches Wickets Strike rate Economy rate Average Jess Kerr 32 43 34.4 4.24 24.37

Players Who Can Make a Difference (New Zealand)

1. Amelia Kerr

The allrounder is an utility player in the New Zealand side, who bats in the top order and when needed chips in with her legspin bowling. In her last 10 matches, Amelia Kerr has scored 453 runs and picked 12 wickets.

2. Brooke Halliday

Brooke Halliday saved the day for New Zealand in the first ODI where the top-order collapsed. Batting at No.6, she scored a crucial 51 runs off 60 balls and also took a wicket.

Team Head to Head

ENG-W v NZ-W - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches England won New Zealand won No result Tied Last 5 ODIs 3 1 0 1 Overall (83) 44 37 1 1

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester is highly favourable for batters. It's an excellent batting surface where batters thrive. The short boundaries further benefit them, and as a result, bowlers frequently struggle to maintain accuracy when bowling at this venue.

Match Prediction

The England Women have the momentum going into the second ODI in Worcester. However, New Zealand is an experienced side who can claw back to square the series. England can't afford to become complacent if they intend to seal the series in the second ODI. England are favourites with 60% chance to win.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Tammy Beaumont (C), Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Georgia Plimmer

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (VC), Jess Kerr, Lauren Filer

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Danni Wyatt

BOWLER – Hannah Rowe

ALL-ROUNDER – Charlie Dean