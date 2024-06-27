Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women 3rd T20I: Fantasy XI prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss, venue analysis

West Indies women led by Stafanie Taylor's unbeaten 28 off 26 balls and Afy Fletcher's impressive four-wicket haul, secured a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the rain-affected second T20I in Hambantota on Wednesday. This win leveled the three-match T20I series at 1-1 and marked the West Indies' first victory of the tour. Both teams clash again in the series decider at the same venue on Friday. Stafanie Taylor(Windies Cricket / Twitter)

Chasing a revised target of 99 in 15 overs due to the DLS method, Taylor and captain Hayley Matthews gave the visitors a strong start, scoring 44 runs in just 6.5 overs. Their partnership ensured the West Indies stayed ahead of the DLS-par score. After Matthews was dismissed by Sachini Nisansala's arm ball, Taylor anchored the chase to secure the win.

In the first T20I, Sri Lanka had defeated the West Indies by four wickets, marking their first win over the West Indies in women's T20Is since 2015. Sri Lanka had entered the T20I series with confidence, having recently clinched the women's ODI series against the West Indies.

LAST 5 MATCHES

Sri Lanka Women - WWWWL

West Indies Women – WLWLW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR Sri Lanka & West Indies

Sri Lanka likely XI

Batters - Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshika Silva

All-Rounders - Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana

Wicketkeeper – Kaushini Nuthyangana

Bowlers - Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi

West Indies likely XI

Batters – Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry

All-Rounders – Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James

Wicketkeeper – Shemaine Campbelle

Bowlers – Qiana Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack

Statistical Performance (Sri Lanka Women)

1. Chamari Athapaththu

In the first T20I in the ongoing series against the West Indies, Chamari Athapaththu returned spell of 4 for 29, her best bowling spell in T20Is. In the second T20I on Wednesday, the Sri Lankan captain scored 26 runs and picked up a wicket.

Chamari Athapaththu in T20Is

INNINGS - 131

RUNS - 2984

AVERAGE - 23.49

STRIKE RATE - 108.35

50s/100s – 10/2

2. Inoshi Priyadharshani

The right-arm off-break bowler is a key member in Sri Lanka's limited-overs cricket. In the first T20I against the West Indies, Inoshi Priyadharshani picked three wickets, while in the second game she went wicketless.

Inoshi Priyadharshani in T20Is

INNINGS - 25

WICKETS - 30

STRIKE RATE – 15.6

ECONOMY RATE – 5.68

AVERAGE – 14.83

Players Who Can Make a Difference (SL-W)

1. Vishmi Gunaratne

At 18, one of the youngest batters in the Sri Lankan batting order and has featured in 35 T20Is for Sri Lanka. In her last 10 matches, Vishmi Gunaratne has scored 314 runs at an average of 44.86. In the second T20I, opening the innings she scored 24 and put up an opening stand of 44 runs with the Sri Lankan captain.

2. Harshitha Samarawickrama

Having played more than 50 WT20Is, Harshitha Samarawickrama batting at No.3, scored a crucial 35 runs in Sri Lanka's win over West Indies in the first T20I. In the last match, she batted at No.4 and scored 14 runs.

Statistical Performance (West Indies)

1. Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews along with Stafanie Taylor make a formidable opening duo as they helped West Indies register their first win on the tour. Hayley scored a crucial 29 runs while chasing a DLS adjusted target of 99. The West Indies captain in her last 10 matches has scored 574 runs at a strike rate of 143.85.

Hayley Matthews in T20Is

INNINGS - 95

RUNS - 2290

AVERAGE - 25.44

STRIKE RATE - 112.69

50s/100s – 13/2

2. Afy Fletcher

Afy Fletcher picked two wickets in the first T20I against Sri Lanka and in the second T20I, she returned figures of 4 for 23. A wrist spinner, Fletcher in her last 10 matches has picked 14 wickets at a strike rate of 13.57 and an economy of 6.63.

Afy Fletcher in T20Is

INNINGS - 78

WICKETS - 71

STRIKE RATE – 21.2

ECONOMY RATE – 5.98

AVERAGE – 21.15

Players Who Can Make a Difference (WI-W)

1. Shemaine Campbelle

Shemaine Campbelle is a solid middle-order batter and has played 130 T20Is for West Indies. In her last 10 matches, she has scored 161 runs at an average of 20.13.

2. Stafanie Taylor

An experienced top-order batter who has a solid technique and ability to play the big shots. Taylor's unbeaten 28 off 26 balls guided the West Indies to victory for the first time on this tour.

Team Head to Head

Sri Lanka and West Indies have met 25 times in the women's T20Is, where West Indies have won 19 matches and Sri Lanka five. One match had no result.

SL-W v WI-W - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES SL-W WON WI-W WON NO RESULT

Last 5 T20Is 5 5 3 0

ALL T20Is 25 5 19 1

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota typically benefits spin bowlers, and to prove the point, legspinner Afy Fletcher picked a four-wicket haul in the last match at the venue. The wicket would have considerable turn and bounce, posing difficulties for batters. The match between Sri Lanka and West Indies on June 24, 2024 was the first women's T20I played at the venue.

Match Prediction

Sri Lanka had the best chance on Wednesday to clinch the series but West Indies have managed to bounce and level the series, thanks to the performances from Fletcher and Taylor. In the series decider, the Sri Lankans will have the home advantage. Sri Lanka women have 50% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hayley Matthews, Imesha Dulani

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Stafanie Taylor, Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Inoshi Priyadharshani, Afy Fletcher, Kawya Kavindi

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Hasini Perera

BOWLER – Shamilia Connell

ALL-ROUNDER – Cherry-Ann Fraser