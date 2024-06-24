England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis
England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI: Check Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis for ENG W vs NZ W.
England Women will host New Zealand Women in the first match of the three-match ODI series at Chester-le-Street in Durham on Wednesday. England have dominated New Zealand and won the last three series at home. England Women have been in great form and won 8 of their 10 result-matches since 2023. New Zealand Women have won just five matches in 12 encounters since 2023.
HEADER: LAST 5 MATCHES
|Team
|Form
|England Women
|W L W NR W
|New Zealand Women
|W T L L W
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR ENG-W AND NZ-W
NZ-W likely XI
Batters - Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down
All-Rounders - Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr
Wicketkeeper - Isabella Gaze
Bowlers - Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold
ENG-W likely XI
Batters – Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Danni Wyatt
All-Rounders – Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophia Dunkley
Wicketkeeper – Amy Jones
Bowlers – Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell
Statistical Performance (ENG-W)
1. HEATHER KNIGHT
Heather Knight is an all-time great and will be key for England in the series. Knight has an aggregate of 3886 runs and has also bagged 56 wickets in 140 WODIs.
HEATHER KNIGHT IN ODIs
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50/100
|Heather Knight
|133
|3886
|36.31
|72.85
|26/2
2. NAT SCIVER-BRUNT
Nat Sciver-Brunt is an attacking batter and a very useful right-arm medium pacer. She hammered a brilliant hundred against Pakistan at Chelmsford in May.
NAT SCIVER-BRUNT IN ODIs
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50/100
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|94
|3598
|46.72
|95.81
|20/9
Player who can make a Difference (ENG-W)
AMY JONES
Amy Jones is the HOT PICK for England. She has been in great form and has a strike rate of 105 in the last 10 matches. Jones has 10 fifty-plus scores batting first at an average of 30.85.
Statistical Performance (NZ-W)
1. SOPHIE DEVINE
Sophie Devine is widely rated as amongst the greatest all-rounders in Women's cricket history. She is one of the few players who has scored in excess of 3000 runs and also taken more than 100 wickets in the format.
SOPHIE DEVINE IN ODIs
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50/100
|Sophie Devine
|131
|3776
|32
|85
|15/8
2. HANNAH ROWE
Hannah Rowe is a right-arm medium-pacer who has bagged 57 wickets in 52 WODIs.
HANNAH ROWE IN ODIs
|Player
|Innings
|Wickets
|Strike rate
|Economy rate
|Average
|Hannah Rowe
|52
|57
|37.5
|4.61
|28.57
Player who can make a Difference (NZ-W)
AMELIA KERR
Amelia Kerr is the HOT PICK for New Zealand. She has an average of 42.86 and strike rate of 85.3 in ODI cricket and is also a fine leg spinner. Kerr has 13 fifty-plus scores in WODIs.
Team Head to Head
ENG-W and NZ-W have met each other in 82 WODIs with ENG-W having the edge winning 43 matches. NZ-W have won 37 matches. They have also played out a tie.
|Matches
|England Women won
|New Zealand won
|Tie
|82
|43
|37
|1
Player Match-Ups
1. NAT-SCIVER BRUNT vs AMELIA KERR IN ODIs
INNINGS - 11
BALLS FACED - 130
RUNS SCORED - 102
WICKETS - 2
2. AMY JONES vs JESS KERR IN ODIs
INNINGS - 5
BALLS FACED - 42
RUNS SCORED - 39
WICKETS - 1
3. SUZIE BATES vs KATE CROSS IN ODIs
INNINGS - 5
BALLS FACED - 53
RUNS SCORED - 45
WICKETS - 2
Venue and Pitch
The Riverside Ground at Chester-le-Street in Durham in England has hosted three women ODI matches in which the team batting first has won two. However, the captain winning the toss has elected to field on all three instances. The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 33.3% at Chester-le-Street.
The average score batting first at the venue is 168/9 while the average score chasing is 139/8. The wicket at Chester-le-Street has offered assistance to both pacers and spinners. Fast bowlers have picked 66.7% of the wickets at an average of 19.6 and economy of 3.7. Spinners average 17.4 runs per wicket at the venue at an economy of 3.6.
Match Prediction
ENG-W start favourites at home and have a 70% chance of winning. They have depth and might in batting and bowling both and an excellent home record against New Zealand. Heather Knight and Nat-Sciver Brunt will be the batters to watch out for ENG. Amelia Kerr will be the trump card for NZ.
Fantasy XI
And finally, this is our Fantasy XI for the ENG-W vs NZ-W encounter. We have 6 players from ENGLAND and 5 from NEW ZEALAND. Amelia Kerr is our captain and Nar Sciver-Brunt our vice-captain.
Our backup players include SOPHIA DUNKLEY as BATTER, ALICE CAPSEY as ALL ROUNDER and JESS KERR as BOWLER.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: AMY JONES
Batters: HEATHER KNIGHT, GEORGIA PLIMMER, TAMMY BEAUMONT, MADDY GREEN
All-rounders: NAT SCIVER-BRUNT (VC), AMELIA KERR (C), SOPHIE DEVINE
Bowlers: HANNAH ROWE, KATE CROSS, SOPHIE ECCLESTONE
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER - SOPHIA DUNKLEY
ALL-ROUNDER - ALICE CAPSEY
BOWLER - JESS KERR000000
