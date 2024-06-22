T20 World Cup, West Indies vs South Africa: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis
T20 World Cup, West Indies vs South Africa: Check Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis for WI vs SA match.
South Africa are on a roll in the Super 8s and have made their case stronger for a place in the semis. The Proteas have won their first two matches in the Super 8s against USA and England. However, their win over West Indies in Antigua on Monday would take them straight to the semifinals. After losing their first match in the Super 8s to England, West Indies have found their mojo back with a big win over USA on Saturday. Can the West Indies carry on the momentum when they clash against South Africa?
South Africa’s batting in the group stage was below par but they somehow managed to pull off wins and qualified to the Super 8s, and are in a good position to make it to the semis. Can they lose the chokers tag this time around? South Africa vs West Indies in Antigua on Monday is a crucial match and could decide the two semifinalists from Group 2.
DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 46: WI vs USA
LAST 5 MATCHES
|Team
|Form
|West Indies
|W W W L W
|South Africa
|W W W W W
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR WEST INDIES & SOUTH AFRICA
WEST INDIES likely XI
Batters – Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford
All-Rounders – Andre Russell, Roston Chase
Wicketkeeper – Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Johnson Charles
Bowlers – Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
South Africa likely XI
Batters – Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs
All-Rounders – Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen
Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen
Bowlers – Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman
Statistical Performance (West Indies)
1. Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran is currently the top run-scorer in the 2024 T20 World Cup with 227 runs in six matches. The wicketkeeper-batter is in great form and would be a key in the clash against South Africa.
NICHOLAS POORAN IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50s/100s
|Nicholas Pooran
|6
|227
|45.40
|148.36
|1/0
2. Andre Russell
Andre Russell is a key member in the West Indies T20 side and in this T20 World Cup he is proving his worth, with valuable contributions with the bat and ball. The allrounder has so far picked nine wickets off six matches in 2024 T20 World Cup.
ANDRE RUSSELL IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP
|Player
|Innings
|Wickets
|Strike rate
|Economy rate
|Average
|Andre Russell
|6
|9
|10.77
|7.54
|13.55
Players Who Can Make a Difference (West Indies)
1.Akeal Hosein
Akeal Hosein has been one of the bowlers among wickets in this edition of the World Cup. In six matches, he has picked nine matches.
2. Gudakesh Motie
Gudakesh Motie has been among wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup and remains an important bowler in the West Indies attack. In his last 6 matches, he has picked 16 wickets at a strike rate of 11.62 and economy of 6.35.
Statistical Performance (South Africa)
1.Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock opening the batting in the T20Is, makes a lot of impact for South Africa. He entered the T20 World Cup after a poor IPL season, but rediscovered his form back in the ICC tournament. De Kock usually performs well in ICC events.
QUINTON DE KOCK IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50s/100s
|Quinton de Kock
|6
|187
|31.16
|147.24
|2/0
2. Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje has been having a successful outing in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He has so far picked 11 wickets in six matches.
ANRICH NORTJE IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP
|Player
|Innings
|Wickets
|Strike rate
|Economy rate
|Average
|Anrich Nortje
|6
|11
|13.09
|5.91
|12.90
Players Who Can Make a Difference (South Africa)
1.David Miller
The experienced middle-order batter is a crucial cog in the South African batting order. David Miller has the brilliant ability to bat according to the situation.
2. Keshav Maharaj
A bowler who can give his team breakthroughs and has the ability to bowl according to the conditions. Maharaj is effective in all three formats and it is difficult for a captain to leave him out. In his last six matches, he has picked 10 wickets at a strike rate of 14.4 and economy of 6.17.
Team Head to Head
In overall 22 T20Is played between West Indies and the USA, the head-to-head record is even with both the teams winning 11 matches each. In T20 world Cups, both teams have played each other on four occasions, with South Africa winning three.
WEST INDIES v SOUTH AFRICA - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
|Matches
|WI won
|SA won
|No result
|T20 World Cups
|1
|3
|0
|Last 5 T20Is
|4
|1
|0
|Overall
|11
|11
|0
Player Match-ups
QUINTON DE KOCK AGAINST ALZARRI JOSEPH (T20Is)
INNINGS - 4
BALLS FACED - 12
RUNS SCORED - 16
WICKETS – 1
Quinton de Kock hasn’t had great success against Alzarri Joseph in the T20Is. The fast bowler has dismissed de Kock once in four innings, and the Proteas wicketkeeper-batter has scored 16 runs off 12 deliveries bowled by Joseph.
NICHOLAS POORAN AGAINST ANRICH NORTJE (T20Is)
INNINGS - 4
BALLS FACED - 20
RUNS SCORED - 40
WICKETS – 2
Nicholas Pooran against Anrich Nortje will also be an interesting match-up, as Nortje has dismissed Pooran twice in four innings.
Venue and Pitch
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua has hosted six matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup, with five times the team winning the toss has opted to field first. Toss win, match win percentage is 50%, while the average first innings score at this venue in the tournament is 120 and average second innings score is 106. The highest T20I score in Antigua is 197, which was posted by South Africa against USA in this T20 World Cup. Interestingly, the lowest T20I score in Antigua was recorded in the 2024 T20 World Cup when Oman were bowled out for 47 by England. The pitch in Antigua is balanced and there is help for batters and the bowlers. Batting would be easy because of the true bounce.
Match Prediction
In head-to-head record in the T20Is, there are no real differenciators between the two teams. If we look at from the 2024 T20 World Cup point of view, then West Indies have played better cricket in the tournament. South Africa’s batting has been below par in the tournament. West Indies have 60% chance of winning and South Africa 40%.
Fantasy XI
And finally in our fantasy XI, we have included seven West Indians and five players from South Africa. David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford are the batters while there are three allrounders in Andre Russell, Aiden Markram and Roston Chase. Akeil Hosein is the only specialist spinner. The backup players are Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen.
Wicketkeeper: NICHOLAS POORAN (C)
Batters: DAVID MILLER, TRISTAN STUBBS, ROVMAN POWELL, SHERFANE RUTHERFORD
All-rounders: AIDEN MARKRAM, ANDRE RUSSELL, ROSTON CHASE
Bowlers: AKEAL HOSEIN, ANRICH NORTJE, ALZARRI JOSEPH
BACKUP PLAYERS
BATTER – REEZA HENDRICKS
BOWLER – KESHAV MAHARAJ
ALL-ROUNDER – MARCO JANSEN
