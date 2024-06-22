T20 World Cup, West Indies vs South Africa: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

South Africa are on a roll in the Super 8s and have made their case stronger for a place in the semis. The Proteas have won their first two matches in the Super 8s against USA and England. However, their win over West Indies in Antigua on Monday would take them straight to the semifinals. After losing their first match in the Super 8s to England, West Indies have found their mojo back with a big win over USA on Saturday. Can the West Indies carry on the momentum when they clash against South Africa? West Indies' captain Rovman Powell (R) and West Indies' wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran (L) meet after Powell hit a six during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between England and the West Indies(AFP)

South Africa’s batting in the group stage was below par but they somehow managed to pull off wins and qualified to the Super 8s, and are in a good position to make it to the semis. Can they lose the chokers tag this time around? South Africa vs West Indies in Antigua on Monday is a crucial match and could decide the two semifinalists from Group 2.

DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 46: WI vs USA

LAST 5 MATCHES

Team Form West Indies W W W L W South Africa W W W W W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR WEST INDIES & SOUTH AFRICA

WEST INDIES likely XI

Batters – Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford

All-Rounders – Andre Russell, Roston Chase

Wicketkeeper – Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Johnson Charles

Bowlers – Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

South Africa likely XI

Batters – Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs

All-Rounders – Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Bowlers – Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

Statistical Performance (West Indies)

1. Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is currently the top run-scorer in the 2024 T20 World Cup with 227 runs in six matches. The wicketkeeper-batter is in great form and would be a key in the clash against South Africa.

NICHOLAS POORAN IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Nicholas Pooran 6 227 45.40 148.36 1/0

2. Andre Russell

Andre Russell is a key member in the West Indies T20 side and in this T20 World Cup he is proving his worth, with valuable contributions with the bat and ball. The allrounder has so far picked nine wickets off six matches in 2024 T20 World Cup.

ANDRE RUSSELL IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

Player Innings Wickets Strike rate Economy rate Average Andre Russell 6 9 10.77 7.54 13.55

Players Who Can Make a Difference (West Indies)

1.Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein has been one of the bowlers among wickets in this edition of the World Cup. In six matches, he has picked nine matches.

2. Gudakesh Motie

Gudakesh Motie has been among wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup and remains an important bowler in the West Indies attack. In his last 6 matches, he has picked 16 wickets at a strike rate of 11.62 and economy of 6.35.

Statistical Performance (South Africa)

1.Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock opening the batting in the T20Is, makes a lot of impact for South Africa. He entered the T20 World Cup after a poor IPL season, but rediscovered his form back in the ICC tournament. De Kock usually performs well in ICC events.

QUINTON DE KOCK IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Quinton de Kock 6 187 31.16 147.24 2/0

2. Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje has been having a successful outing in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He has so far picked 11 wickets in six matches.

ANRICH NORTJE IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

Player Innings Wickets Strike rate Economy rate Average Anrich Nortje 6 11 13.09 5.91 12.90

Players Who Can Make a Difference (South Africa)

1.David Miller

The experienced middle-order batter is a crucial cog in the South African batting order. David Miller has the brilliant ability to bat according to the situation.

2. Keshav Maharaj

A bowler who can give his team breakthroughs and has the ability to bowl according to the conditions. Maharaj is effective in all three formats and it is difficult for a captain to leave him out. In his last six matches, he has picked 10 wickets at a strike rate of 14.4 and economy of 6.17.

Team Head to Head

In overall 22 T20Is played between West Indies and the USA, the head-to-head record is even with both the teams winning 11 matches each. In T20 world Cups, both teams have played each other on four occasions, with South Africa winning three.

WEST INDIES v SOUTH AFRICA - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches WI won SA won No result T20 World Cups 1 3 0 Last 5 T20Is 4 1 0 Overall 11 11 0

Player Match-ups

QUINTON DE KOCK AGAINST ALZARRI JOSEPH (T20Is)

INNINGS - 4

BALLS FACED - 12

RUNS SCORED - 16

WICKETS – 1

Quinton de Kock hasn’t had great success against Alzarri Joseph in the T20Is. The fast bowler has dismissed de Kock once in four innings, and the Proteas wicketkeeper-batter has scored 16 runs off 12 deliveries bowled by Joseph.

NICHOLAS POORAN AGAINST ANRICH NORTJE (T20Is)

INNINGS - 4

BALLS FACED - 20

RUNS SCORED - 40

WICKETS – 2

Nicholas Pooran against Anrich Nortje will also be an interesting match-up, as Nortje has dismissed Pooran twice in four innings.

Venue and Pitch

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua has hosted six matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup, with five times the team winning the toss has opted to field first. Toss win, match win percentage is 50%, while the average first innings score at this venue in the tournament is 120 and average second innings score is 106. The highest T20I score in Antigua is 197, which was posted by South Africa against USA in this T20 World Cup. Interestingly, the lowest T20I score in Antigua was recorded in the 2024 T20 World Cup when Oman were bowled out for 47 by England. The pitch in Antigua is balanced and there is help for batters and the bowlers. Batting would be easy because of the true bounce.

Match Prediction

In head-to-head record in the T20Is, there are no real differenciators between the two teams. If we look at from the 2024 T20 World Cup point of view, then West Indies have played better cricket in the tournament. South Africa’s batting has been below par in the tournament. West Indies have 60% chance of winning and South Africa 40%.

Fantasy XI

And finally in our fantasy XI, we have included seven West Indians and five players from South Africa. David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford are the batters while there are three allrounders in Andre Russell, Aiden Markram and Roston Chase. Akeil Hosein is the only specialist spinner. The backup players are Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen.

Wicketkeeper: NICHOLAS POORAN (C)

Batters: DAVID MILLER, TRISTAN STUBBS, ROVMAN POWELL, SHERFANE RUTHERFORD

All-rounders: AIDEN MARKRAM, ANDRE RUSSELL, ROSTON CHASE

Bowlers: AKEAL HOSEIN, ANRICH NORTJE, ALZARRI JOSEPH

BACKUP PLAYERS

BATTER – REEZA HENDRICKS

BOWLER – KESHAV MAHARAJ

ALL-ROUNDER – MARCO JANSEN