T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Australia: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

After a dominating group stage, Afghanistan ran into an in-form India in their first match in the Super 8s, and lost by 47 runs. In their second Super 8 clash they meet Australia, another formidable opponent who are playing spectacular cricket in the 2024 T20 World Cup. To stay in contention in the tournament, Afghanistan needs to rise up to the occasion and put up a spirited show. Australia's David Warner (R) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.(AFP)

Afghanistan are no minnows in the T20 format and Australia should keep that in mind when they clash in a Super 8 match on Sunday at Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, St Vincent. Afghanistan have lost two matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup so far, and the match against Australia is really crucial.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Note: All stats updated till end of match 42: IND vs AFG

Last 5 Matches

AFGHANISTAN - WWWLL

AUSTRALIA – WWWWW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR AFGHANISTAN AND AUSTRALIA

AFGHANISTAN likely XI

Batters - Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran

All-Rounders - Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi

Wicketkeeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

AUSTRALIA likely XI

Batters – David Warner, Travis Head, Tim David

All-Rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Wade

Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Statistical Performance (Australia)

1. Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis has been in brilliant form with the bat and has been one of the leading run-scorers in the tournament. He is a crucial player in the middle-order and when needed he has the ability to switch gears.

MARCUS STOINIS IN T20 WORLD CUPS

INNINGS - 11

RUNS - 362

AVERAGE - 60.33

STRIKE RATE - 166.05

50s/100s – 3/0

2. Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has been in top form in the 2024 T20 World Cup and most importantly he has been aggressive and getting the breakthroughs for Australia at crucial junctures.

ADAM ZAMPA IN T20 WORLD CUPS

INNINGS - 19

WICKETS - 34

STRIKE RATE - 12.3

ECONOMY RATE - 6.05

AVERAGE - 12.47

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Australia)

1. Travis Head

One of the top run-scorers in this edition of the T20 World Cup, Travis Head for the kind of form he is in, would be a big threat for Afghanistan if he gets going.

2. David Warner

The left-handed opening partner of Head can be equally dangerous and as the surface is predicted to be then David Warner can play his shots square of the wicket off the good length deliveries.

Statistical Performance (Afghanistan)

1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is in brilliant touch in the T20 World Cup and opening the innings for Afghanistan, his contribution has been immense with the bat. He is one of the top run-scores in this edition of the T20 World Cup with 178 runs in 5 matches.

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

INNINGS - 5

RUNS - 178

AVERAGE - 35.60

STRIKE RATE - 149.57

50s/100s - 2/0

2. FAZALHAQ FAROOQI

With 15 wickets in 5 matches, Fazalhaq Farooqi is leading the wickets tally in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Afghanistan would expect him to make an impact against Australia.

FAZALHAQ FAROOQI IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

INNINGS - 5

WICKETS - 15

STRIKE RATE - 7.33

ECONOMY RATE - 6.16

AVERAGE - 7.53

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Afghanistan)

1. Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is always a threat in any conditions because of his wicket-taking ability and can also play the long handle down the order. He too is a gun fielder.

2. Ibrahim Zadran

The opening batter has a huge role to play in this Super 8 clash against Australia as Afghanistan would expect him to fire along with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. A brilliant by the openers can set the tone for Afghanistan.

Team Head to Head

Afghanistan and Australia have clashed only once in the T20Is and that to in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Adelaide. Australia won that match by 4 runs.

AFGHANISTAN v AUSTRALIA - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches AUS Won AFG Won No Results T20 World Cups 1 1 0 0 All T20Is 1 1 0 0 Last 5 T20Is 5 5 3 0

Player Match-ups

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ AGAINST PACE (2024 T20 WC)

INNINGS - 4

BALLS FACED - 71

RUNS SCORED - 111

WICKETS – 3

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been dismissed thrice by pacers in this T20 World Cup. He has scored 111 runs off 71 balls bowled by fast bowlers in four innings. He would have his task cut out against the three Aussie quicks.

GLENN MAXWELL AGAINST SPIN (2024 T20 WC)

INNINGS - 2

BALLS FACED - 13

RUNS SCORED - 18

WICKETS – 2

Glenn Maxwell has not been comfortable facing spin in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and has been dismissed twice. Maxwell against spin has scored 18 runs in two innings. Rashid Khan can pose a threat to the big-hitting allrounder.

Venue and Pitch

Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, St Vincent has hosted three matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup. In this tournament, the teams that won the toss and opted to field have a toss win, match win percentage of 50%. The average first innings total at this venue is 126, and the average score in the second innings is 111.

The pitch is hard and offers true bounce, providing significant assistance to hit-the-deck bowlers. Spinners will also find some grip in the middle overs. The pitch is not two-paced, allowing batters to play their shots freely. The highest score at this venue is 159, and the lowest score is 85.

MATCH PREDICTION

Australia will start as favourites given their form in the tournament so far. The pitch will suit their faster bowlers Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood. Australia’s batting top of the order is too strong. Australia have 90% chance to beat Afghanistan.

Fantasy XI

And finally, here is our Fantasy 11 which includes 5 players from Afghanistan and 6 Aussie players. The bowlers will be Pat Cummins, Rashid Khan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, and the team also has three all-rounders. Rashid edged out Adam Zampa for a spot in the XI because of his big-hitting ability lower down the order. The back-up players are Gulbadin Naib, Adam Zampa, and Karim Janat.

Fantasy XI for Afghanistan vs Australia

Wicketkeeper: RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ

Batters: TRAVIS HEAD (C), DAVID WARNER, TIM DAVID, HAZRATULLAH ZAZAI

All-rounders: GLENN MAXWELL, MARCUS STOINIS, MOHAMMAD NABI

Bowlers: FAZALHAQ FAROOQI, PAT CUMMINS, RASHID KHAN (VC)

BACKUP PLAYERS

BATTER – GULBADIN NAIB

BOWLER – ADAM ZAMPA

ALL-ROUNDER – KARIM JANAT