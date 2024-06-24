T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

Afghanistan after losing their first Super 8 match are now back in the contention for the semis with their win over Australia on Sunday. The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match would be very crucial if Australia lose to India on Monday. If Afghanistan beat Bangladesh they are through to the semis from Group 1 along with India. Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in their next Super 8 clash.(AP)

Afghanistan after beating Australia in a Group 1 Super 8 match are still alive in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Their match against Bangladesh on Tuesday would no more be a dead rubber if Australia lose to India on Monday.

DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 48: AFG vs AUS

LAST 5 MATCHES

AFGHANISTAN - WWLLW

BANGLADESH – LWWLL

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR AFGHANISTAN & BANGLADESH

AFGHANISTAN likely XI

Batters - Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib,

All-Rounders - Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote

Wicketkeeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

BANGLADESH likely XI

Batters – Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah

All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan

Wicketkeeper – Litton Das, Jaker Ali

Bowlers – Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

Statistical Performance (Afghanistan)

1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the top run-scorer in the 2024 T20 World Cup with 238 runs off six matches, which includes three fifties. In Afghanistan’s last match against Australia, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 60 off 49 balls.

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50/100 6 238 39.66 141.66 3/0

2. Fazalhaq Farooqi

In the top wicket-takers tally it is again a Afghanistani player. Fazalhaq Farooqi has been phenomenal in this T20 World Cup, and has picked 15 wickets in six matches.

FAZALHAQ FAROOQI IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

Innings Wickets Strike Rate Economy Rate Average 6 15 8.53 6.28 8.93

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Afghanistan)

1. Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan does everything with passion and his energy on the field rubs on to his team-mates. The Afghanistan skipper is a game-changer and in his last nine T20Is, he has picked 18 wickets at a strike rate of 12.

2. Gulbadin Naib

Hi playing role is that of a batter but with the ball on Sunday, he powered Afghanistan to a memorable win over Australia. He returned figures of 4 for 20.

Statistical Performance (Bangladesh)

1. Towhid Hridoy

Towhid Hridoy has been the only bright spot in Bangladesh’s top-order and has scored 139 runs in six innings. Hridoy has been getting start but not been able to make it count.

TOWHID HRIDOY IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50/100 6 139 23.16 126.36 0

2. Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been impressive in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and has claimed 11 wickets in six matches. He has bowled real quick, and in the Super 8 clash against India, picked two wickets.

TANZIM HASAN SAKIB IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

Innings Wickets Strike Rate Economy Rate Average 6 11 10.90 5.65 10.27

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Bangladesh)

1. Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has always been Bangladesh’s go-to player and in this edition of the T20 World Cup, he has been a saviour for his team with significant contributions, be it batting or bowling.

2. Rissad Hossain

It seems like Bangladesh's search for a wrist spinner would end with Rissad Hossain. In his last five matches, Hossain has picked 15 wickets at a strike rate of 14 and economy of 7.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have played 11 T20Is against each other of which Afghanistan have won six and Bangladesh five. In the T20 World Cup, both teams have met once with Bangladesh winning the match.

AFGHANISTAN v BANGLADESH - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Series/Tournaments Matches played AFG won BAN won No result T20 World Cups 1 0 1 0 Last 5 T20Is 5 3 2 0 All T20Is 11 6 5 0

Player Match-ups

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ AGAINST PACE (2024 T20 WC)

INNINGS - 5

BALLS FACED - 95

RUNS SCORED - 144

WICKETS – 4

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been impressive for Afghanistan while opening the innings and has had success in the tournament. But in his five innings at the 2024 T20 world Cup, Gurbaz has been dismissed by pacers on four occasions. It would be an interesting contest between him and Tanzim.

MUSTAFIZUR RAHMAN AGAINST RIGHT-HANDERS (2024 T20 WC)

INNINGS - 6

BALLS FACED - 84

RUNS SCORED - 71

WICKETS – 5

Mustafizur Rahman has been successful while bowling to right-handed batters. In five innings, Mustafizur has removed right-handed batters on five occasions. He up against Gurbaz would be a great match-up in the Powerplay.

Venue and Pitch

Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, St Vincent hosted 4 matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Teams that won the toss and chose to field have a toss win, match win percentage of 0%, meaning on four occasions at this venue, teams winning the toss have lost. The average first innings total at this venue is 132, and the average second innings score is 115.

The pitch is hard and offers true bounce, benefiting hit-the-deck bowlers. Spinners will find some grip in the middle overs. The pitch is not two-paced, allowing batters to play their shots freely. The highest score at this venue is 159, and the lowest score is 85.

Match Prediction

The result of the India vs Australia match will determine the significance of this game. If Australia loses to India, Afghanistan will be even more motivated against Bangladesh. Gurbaz, Rashid, Gulbadin Naib, and Farooqi will be crucial for Afghanistan's entry into the semi-finals. Bangladesh's spinners can trouble them, and Tanzim can also be equally dangerous. Afghanistan has 80% chance of beating Bangladesh and are the favourites.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz on his current form and run scoring ability at the top makes him the captaincy pick. While Rashid Khan would be great choice for the vice-captaincy role.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ (C)

Batters: IBRAHIM ZADRAN, GULBADIN NAIB, TOWHID HRIDOY, MAHMUDULLAH

All-rounders: MOHAMMAD NABI, SHAKIB AL HASAN, AZMATULLAH OMARZAI

Bowlers: FAZALHAQ FAROOQI, RASHID KHAN (VC), TANZIM HASAN SAKIB

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – NAJMUL HOSSAIN SHANTO

BOWLER – MUSTAFIZUR RAHMAN

ALL-ROUNDER – KARIM JANAT