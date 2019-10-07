‘Enjoy the new role of night watchman’: Sachin Tendulkar’s hilarious message for proud father Ajinkya Rahane

cricket

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar came up with a hilarious message for Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane who became the proud father of a baby girl recently. Rahane uploaded an image with his first child on social media along with wife Radhika Dhopavkar. Sachin took note of the photo and gave his blessings to the family and also had a witty message for former teammate Rahane.

Sachin’s post read: “Many Congratulations, Radhika and Ajinkya. The joy of being parents to your first child is unparalleled. Soak it in! Enjoy playing the new role of a night watchman changing the diapers.”

The joy of being parents to your first child is unparalleled. Soak it in! Enjoy playing the new role of a night watchman changing the diapers. 😉 https://t.co/mquFXkyCDo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 7, 2019

Rahane’s former India teammate Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to break the news as he congratulated Rahane and his family for the arrival of the new member. “Congratulations new daddy in town Ajinkya Rahane. Hope mum and little princess are doing well...fun part of life starts now #fatherhood,” said Singh.

Congratulations new daddy in town @ajinkyarahane88 hope Mum and lil princess 👸 are doing well.. fun part of life starts now ajju. #fatherhood — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 5, 2019

Rahane married his childhood friend Radhika in 2014. In July this year, the couple had revealed the news of pregnancy as they both shared a few pictures on Instagram of Radhika flaunting her baby bump.

Rahane was part of the Indian team that thumped South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Opener Rohit Sharma slammed centuries in each innings to help India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune starting Thursday while the final match will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

