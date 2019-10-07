e-paper
Monday, Oct 07, 2019

‘Enjoy the new role of night watchman’: Sachin Tendulkar’s hilarious message for proud father Ajinkya Rahane

Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to give his blessings to the family but also had a witty message for former teammate Ajinkya Rahane.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika Dhopavkar with their first child.
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar came up with a hilarious message for Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane who became the proud father of a baby girl recently. Rahane uploaded an image with his first child on social media along with wife Radhika Dhopavkar. Sachin took note of the photo and gave his blessings to the family and also had a witty message for former teammate Rahane.

Also Read: Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career

Sachin’s post read: “Many Congratulations, Radhika and Ajinkya. The joy of being parents to your first child is unparalleled. Soak it in! Enjoy playing the new role of a night watchman changing the diapers.” 

Rahane’s former India teammate Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to break the news as he congratulated Rahane and his family for the arrival of the new member.  “Congratulations new daddy in town Ajinkya Rahane. Hope mum and little princess are doing well...fun part of life starts now #fatherhood,” said Singh.

Rahane married his childhood friend Radhika in 2014. In July this year, the couple had revealed the news of pregnancy as they both shared a few pictures on Instagram of Radhika flaunting her baby bump. 

Rahane was part of the Indian team that thumped South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Opener Rohit Sharma slammed centuries in each innings to help India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar slams Pak skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after Lahore defeat

The second match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune starting Thursday while the final match will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 17:09 IST

