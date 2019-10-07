e-paper
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ‘Sarfaraz as a captain is confused’ - Shoaib Akhtar slams Pak skipper after Lahore defeat

Pak vs Sl: Following Pakistan’s defeat, Shoaib Akhtar trained his guns at Sarfaraz Ahmed, whom he described as a confused captain.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.
File image of Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.(AP)
         

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar once again hit out at current skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after team’s heavy defeat in first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. New-look Sri Lanka achieved their biggest T20 win over world number one Pakistan by 64 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Following Pakistan’s defeat, Akhtar trained his guns at Sarfaraz, whom he described as a confused captain. He suggested that Sarfaraz should bat up the order which will help him in the long run.

Also Read: We need to show patience with returning Shehzad, Akmal: Misbah-ul-Haq

“Sarfaraz as a captain is confused, I have been telling him for the past two years to bat higher up the order. The decline in Sarfaraz’s form is because he has not bat for the past two years, and now he is trying to do so but is unable to score runs,” Akhtar said in his YouTube video as per Business Recorder.

“We have been telling him (Sarfaraz) to correct his batting number as Pakistan needs him more as a batsman than as a captain. If Sarfaraz mints runs with the bat it would be beneficial for him in the long run,” he added.

Opener Danushka Gunathilaka scored a career best 57 and despite a hat-trick by teenage Pakistan paceman Mohammad Hasnain Sri Lanka posted a challenging 165-5 in their 20 overs.

Fast bowlers Isuru Udana (3-11) and Nuwan Pradeep (3-21) then dismantled Pakistan for 101 in 17.4 overs to give Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Also Read: Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career

Pradeep had world number one Twenty20 batsman Babar Azam in the second over to set the platform for their biggest win against Pakistan in 19 bilateral matches.

The previous biggest T20 win by Sri Lanka over Pakistan was by 37 runs at Hambantota in 2012. The second T20I of the series will be played at the same venue on Monday.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 14:06 IST

