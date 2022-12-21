'Every IPL team needs somebody like a Rashid Khan': Manjrekar names 2 overseas stars MI can target at IPL 2023 auction

After missing the playoff berth in the previous edition of the cash-rich league, record-time winners Mumbai Indians released as many as 13 players from their squad prior to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. Rohit Sharma-led side had a terrible start to the IPL 2022 season and the Men In Blue ended up finishing last in the 10-team tournament. Suffering 10 defeats in the league phase of the competition, MI only recorded four wins last season.

Heading into the upcoming mini-auction for IPL 2023, the five-time champions are expected to revamp their bowling attack. While superstar Jasprit Bumrah and speed merchant Jofra Archer are set to spearhead the pace attack, it will be interesting to see which player gets the opportunity to become the face of the spin department at the Mumbai Indians.

According to former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, the Mumbai-based franchise will target spin wizards Adam Zampa or Adil Rashid at the IPL 2023 auction. "Every IPL team needs somebody like a Rashid Khan. They are looking for their Rashid Khan or Sunil Narine. So that's where perhaps somebody like a Zampa or an Adil Rashid could come into the equation to find a leg-spinner because all the other aspects seem okay despite their performances last season," Manjrekar shared his views on Star Sports show - Game Plan.

The former Indian cricketer and full-time cricket pundit also asserted that Mumbai Indians should have retained Rahul Chahar. The former Mumbai Indians spinner was roped in by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹5.25 crore. "So yes, a wrist-spinner. They have let go of M Ashwin. They have had a history of leg-spinners. There was Markande with them. Rahul Chahar - they should never have let him go, he has gone, so maybe an overseas spinner. Tabraiz Shamsi is another wrist-spinner who Mumbai Indians might be interested in," Manjrekar added.

