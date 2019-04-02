Former Indian women’s cricket team coach Tushar Arothe arrested for IPL betting

Former Indian women’s cricket team coach Tushar Arothe was arrested in Vadodara on Tuesday in connection with alleged betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

“We arrested Tushar Arothe along with 18 other persons during a raid at a cafe. Their phones and vehicles have been seized,” JS Jadeja, DCP, Crime Branch, Vadodara, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, fifteen people were arrested in Jaipur for their alleged involvement in betting during an Indian Premier League match, police said on Tuesday.

A police team raided two apartments at Ajmer road during the T20 match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in Mohali, Punjab, on Monday night, Jaipur police commissioner Anand Kumar said.

Apart from Rs 54,000 in cash, 82 mobile phones, four televisions, six laptops, Wi-Fi dongle, hard disk, calculators and two cars were seized from the accused, the officer said.

Arothe coached the Indian women’s cricket team from April 2017 to June 2018, before stepping down from the job. In his playing career, Arothe featured in 114 first-class games, and 51 List A fixtures.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 21:00 IST