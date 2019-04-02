IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli joins MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir in elite list

Virat Kohli added another accolade to his already illustrious career as he became the third cricketer ever to play 100 matches as skipper in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian cricket team skipper achieved the feat during the encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The other two skippers who have achieved this milestone are MS Dhoni (162*) and Gautam Gambhir (129).

It has been a tough stint for Kohli at the helm of Royal Challengers Bangalore as he enjoys a disappointing win rate of 46.87 with just 44 wins from 99 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have always been regarded as one of the most glamorous outfits in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they also carry the tag of underachievers because of the fact that they have never won the title despite reaching the final on three occasions.

One of only five teams to have played all 10 seasons – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab are the others – they are yet to win a title. They did come close thrice, finishing runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016, and were also third in two editions (2010 and 2015).

RCB have lost all three matches in IPL 2019 skipper Virat Kohli had conceded that the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon was “one of their worst losses”.

“We just need our players to put up a better challenge up front. There are still 11 games to go. The pitch will be nice in Jaipur against the Royals. We need to bring our A-game, like we did against Mumbai and play with that kind of intensity,” said Kohli after RCB’s third loss in a row.

