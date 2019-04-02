World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar has a request for Virat Kohli and Co – Watch

The date April 2 will always hold a special place in every Indian cricket fan’s heart since it was on this day that the Indian team clinched the World Cup in 2011. MS Dhoni struck a classic six to help the Men in Blue win the final against Sri Lanka by six wickets. After the victory, all the members of the Indian team said that they wanted to win the World Cup for the nation and especially for Sachin Tendulkar, who had carried Indian cricket on his shoulders for several years. While reminiscing the special win, the batting legend had a request for Virat Kohli and co ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

“World Cup comes after every four years. It’s been eight years since that day (April 2, 2011), so there’s another World Cup coming up. I know that our team hasn’t been announced yet. But whichever team goes, that will be our team. If you see carefully, there are three stars at the top of the BCCI logo on the Indian jersey. Three stars for three World Cups. So let’s make that three into four, that is what I want to see. So let’s move forward with our team and give them full support. All the very best Team India,” said Tendulkar.

The batting maestro added that he experienced his biggest day on a cricket field after India won the World Cup at the Wankhede.

“2nd of April 2011, I honestly don’t know where I should start and what all I should say and where I should stop. That day was such a big day for us. I can tell you about myself, there have been so many days for me on the cricket field. I have not seen a bigger day than that day,” said Tendulkar.

