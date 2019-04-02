LIVE Score, RR vs RCB, IPL 2019: Rahane wins the toss, Rajasthan bowl first

Live updates: Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the only two teams yet to win a game in the 2019 IPL, will be desperate to outdo each other in a clash of strugglers at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.

RR vs RCB: Live score and updates

19:36 hrs IST Playing XIs Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj





19:35 hrs IST Rajasthan bowl first Rahane - We have had three close games, should have closed it. But this is another opportunity and we are looking forward to it. We will bowl first, looks like a dry wicket Kohli - It’s never nice to start without a win, but we are excited about this game. It’s a long tournament, if you get on a roll, you can win plenty. We wanted to bat first, if the pitch gets scruffed up, we might have a good chance. Plus, we have that type of the team, defending makes more sense. We have three changes, Akshdeep Nath replaces Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini is in for Barman and Stionis makes his RCB debut - De Grandhomme makes way.





19:27 hrs IST Pitch report The Sawai Man Singh stadium spins less than any other surfaces, there are some dry areas interspersed with grass. As we move along, the grass content is heavier. It will allow the ball to slide on nicely, should be some pace and bounce - this pitch will aid the faster men and you can score some runs as well - Ian Bishop with his pitch report





19:19 hrs IST Manish - Shreyas Gopal has managed to get rid of AB 15 off 21 balls - The fact that Shreyas Gopal has conceded so few runs against a quality batsman like AB De Villiers is a huge reason why he is not a player that RCB can take lightly. De Villiers has sometimes struggled against spin bowlers and as a result, Gopal has dismissed him twice. But, this year, the South African is looking in great touch and this will be a perfect opportunity to improve his record.





19:18 hrs IST Sayan - AB de Villiers factor He found form in the match against Mumbai Indians and AB de Villiers will again step up and get the job done against Rajasthan Royals, He, along with Virat Kohli, will forge a brilliant partnership in the middle order





18:57 hrs IST Manish - Kohli’s record against RR poor Kohli, who has scored 319 runs in 17 innings against RR, has recorded the least amount of runs versus this team among active sides in the IPL. He has also recorded his lowest strike-rate (102.24) against Rajasthan Royals among current teams.





18:53 hrs IST Sayan - Watch out for Virat Kohli, he is hurt The skipper said at the end of the previous match that he wants his players to take up more responsibility and get the job done for his side. He could continue to bat at the number 3 position, but Kohli is hurt and is due for a big score. On a flat, true surface in Jaipur it could well be a Kohli show



