From India captain to BCCI president: Story of Sourav Ganguly’s ‘loose’ blazer - Watch

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:16 IST

Sourav Ganguly formally took over as the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India and in his first address spoke on a whole host of issues which included driving BCCI out of the rather convoluted environment. The former Indian captain also said that Virat Kohli remained the most important man in Indian cricket and that, all decisions would be taken in consultation with the skipper.

Addressing the media in an India blazer, the president revealed that he had received it when he took over as the captain of the side back in 2000 and hence, he decided to wear it on the day he took charge of the board.

“I got this (blazer) when I was the Captain of India. So, I decided to wear it today. But, I didn’t realize it’s so loose,” Ganguly said at the press conference.

The 47-year-old became the 39th BCCI President here, for a nine-month run after getting elected unopposed.Laying down his priorities, Ganguly said he will speak to current skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday.

“Virat Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket, we will listen to him. Mutual respect will be there, opinions will be there,” Ganguly responded when asked whether he will be speaking to Kohli. “I will speak to Virat Kohli tomorrow, we will support him in every possible way, whatever he wants,” he said.

Asked about the speculation surrounding the future of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical since India’s semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup earlier this year. “Champions don’t finish very quickly. Till I am around, everybody will be respected,” Ganguly said.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 15:14 IST