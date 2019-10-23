e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Virat Kohli most important man in Indian cricket: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

In his first address to the media he drove home the point that one of his primary focus would be to lead the BCCI with credibility much in the same way he led the Indian team when he was the captain of the side.

cricket Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli
Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli(BCCI/ SPORTZPICS)
         

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has taken over as BCCI president and in his first address to the media he drove home the point that one of his primary focus would be to lead the BCCI with credibility much in the same way he led the Indian team when he was the captain of the side.

“No compromise on credibility, corruption free -- that is the way I led Team India and that is way I will lead BCCI,” Ganguly said.

He further said that current captain Virat Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket and that all decisions would be taken in consultation with the skipper.

“Kohli is the captain of India, he is the most important man in Indian cricket. I will speak to him tomorrow. In terms of the Test venues, we have a lot of Tests and a lot of venues, we will have to sit with him and see what he wants,” Ganguly further added.

“We are here to make the lives of the cricketers easier. And not more difficult. Everything will be decided on the basis of performance. Mutual respect. Opinions and discussions will be there. Virat Kohli is the most important man in this entire context, so we’ll be there to support him, listen to him. Because I’ve been a captain myself I understand from that position,” he said.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 14:34 IST

tags
top news
LIVE| Ganguly addresses media: ‘Kohli most important man’
LIVE| Ganguly addresses media: ‘Kohli most important man’
Granted bail in CBI case, Chidambaram makes his next move in High Court
Granted bail in CBI case, Chidambaram makes his next move in High Court
Zakir Musa’s successor among 3 militants killed in Kashmir encounter
Zakir Musa’s successor among 3 militants killed in Kashmir encounter
Hong Kong extradition bill withdrawn, but protests unlikely to end
Hong Kong extradition bill withdrawn, but protests unlikely to end
Ganguly repeats 65-yr-old unique feat after taking over as BCCI president
Ganguly repeats 65-yr-old unique feat after taking over as BCCI president
Sonia Gandhi visits Tihar jail to meet DK Shivakumar, delivers a message
Sonia Gandhi visits Tihar jail to meet DK Shivakumar, delivers a message
Ahead of Diwali, central govt relaxes gift ceiling for employees
Ahead of Diwali, central govt relaxes gift ceiling for employees
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket