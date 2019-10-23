Virat Kohli most important man in Indian cricket: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

cricket

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:36 IST

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has taken over as BCCI president and in his first address to the media he drove home the point that one of his primary focus would be to lead the BCCI with credibility much in the same way he led the Indian team when he was the captain of the side.

“No compromise on credibility, corruption free -- that is the way I led Team India and that is way I will lead BCCI,” Ganguly said.

He further said that current captain Virat Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket and that all decisions would be taken in consultation with the skipper.

“Kohli is the captain of India, he is the most important man in Indian cricket. I will speak to him tomorrow. In terms of the Test venues, we have a lot of Tests and a lot of venues, we will have to sit with him and see what he wants,” Ganguly further added.

“We are here to make the lives of the cricketers easier. And not more difficult. Everything will be decided on the basis of performance. Mutual respect. Opinions and discussions will be there. Virat Kohli is the most important man in this entire context, so we’ll be there to support him, listen to him. Because I’ve been a captain myself I understand from that position,” he said.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 14:34 IST