From Grant Govan in 1928 to Sourav Ganguly in 2019 - List of 39 BCCI presidents

cricket

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:22 IST

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly was formally elected as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday. Along with Ganguly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah was made the secretary. Kerala’s Jayesh George was appointed as BCCI Joint Secretary, while Mahim Verma of Uttarakhand became the new vice-president. Former President Anurag Thakur’s younger brother Arun Dhumal became the treasurer. Here is the complete list of BCCI presidents before Sourav Ganguly:

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly officially takes charge as 39th BCCI president

Raymond Eustace Grant Govan: 1928 - 1933

Sir Sikandar Hayat Khan: 1933 - 1935

Nawab Hamidullah Khan: 1935 - 1937

Maharaja K S Digvijaysinhji: 1937 - 1938

P Subbarayan: 1938 - 1946

Anthony S D’Mello: 1946 - 1951

J C Mukherji: 1951 - 1954

Maharajkumar of Vizianagram1954 - 1956

Sardar Surjit Singh Majithia: 1956 - 1958

R K Patel: 1958 - 1960

M A Chidambaram: 1960 - 1963

Maharaja Fatehsinghrao Gaekwad: 1963 - 1966

Z R Irani: 1966 - 1969

A N Ghose: 1969 - 1972

P M Rungta: 1972 - 1975

Ramprakash Mehra: 1975 - 1977

M Chinnaswamy: 1977 - 1980

S K Wankhede: 1980 - 1982

NKP Salve: 1982 - 1985

S Sriraman: 1985 - 1988

B N Dutt: 1988 - 1990

Madhavrao Scindia: 1990 - 1993

IS Bindra: 1993 - 1996

Raj Singh Dungarpur: 1996 - 1999

A C Muthiah: 1999 - 2001

Jagmohan Dalmiya: 2001 - 2004

Ranbir Singh Mahendra: 2004 - 2005

Sharad Pawar: 2005 - 2008

Shashank Manohar: 2008 - 2011

N Srinivasan: 2011 - 2013

Jagmohan Dalmiya: 2013 - 2013

N Srinivasan: 2013 - 2014

Shivlal Yadav: 2014 - 2014

Sunil Gavaskar: 2014 - 2014

Jagmohan Dalmiya: 2015 - 2015

Shashank Manohar: 2015 - 2016

Anurag Thakur: 2016 - 2017

C K Khanna: 2017 - 2019

Sourav Ganguly: 2019 - Present

Also Read: ‘No better person than Sourav Ganguly to lead BCCI,’ Vinod Rai

Ganguly, who ushered in a new era in Indian cricket with his aggressive captaincy, thus became the second Indian captain to hold the top job in BCCI once elected. The only other Indian captain to become full-time BCCI president was Maharajkumar of Vizianagram or Vizzy, who had led the Indian team in 3 Test matches during the tour of England in 1936. He became the president of BCCI in 1954. Sunil Gavaskar was appointed interim president in 2014 but has never held the position as a full-time administrator.

Ganguly, one of India’s most decorated captains ever, had already laid down his plans during his 10th month tenure at helm. The former India captain will have to vacate office next July due to compulsory cooling off period in the new constitution, which forces an official to step down from administrative role after six years. Ganguly has been working as president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the last 5 years.

“As a team we have a lot of things to look after actually. We have to get the house in order, administration in order and most importantly cricket on the field. The cricket has been brilliant on the field since we crashed out of the World Cup 2019 and hopefully that will continue. And this is our job to create an environment that the boys can go out and excel themselves,” Ganguly had said after filing his nomination.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 13:21 IST