LIVE BLOG

Live Updates: Sourav Ganguly formally elected BCCI president at general body meeting

Live Updates: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly all set to take charge as 39th BCCI president as CoA tenure ends.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 23, 2019 11:36 IST
highlights

In the new administration, Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah take over as the secretary of the board while former president Anurag Thakur’s brother Arun Singh Dhumal takes charge as the new treasurer.

Follow live updates here:

11:36 hrs IST

N Srinivasan is in the house

CoA era ends as the old guard also makes it’s presence felt at the BCCI headquarters. Niranjan Shah can also be seen.

11:20 hrs IST

It’s official

11:12 hrs IST

Meeting underway

11:02 hrs IST

Ganguly has administrative experience

After finishing his career as one of the most successful captains in world cricket, Ganguly dabbled into administration at the CAB under the tutelage of former BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya. Also, he has headed key sub-committees of the BCCI, including the technical panel and more recently the Cricket Advisory Committee.

11:00 hrs IST

Cameras in readiness

10:57 hrs IST

Ganguly has already outlined his agenda

Ganguly stated one of his priorities is to get proper representation at International Cricket Council (ICC). “That’s one area that we will look into,” said Ganguly when asked regarding India’s position at ICC. “We haven’t received any money from ICC in the last few years. Money in the sense what we deserve.”

10:55 hrs IST

Special invitees

Anshuman gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswamy are special invitees. They are in the Apex Council as player representatives

10:55 hrs IST

Ganguly has arrived

The man of the moment has arrived in a white shirt, he is accompanied by Jay Shah. Jaydev Shah of SCA has also arrived, reports Sanjjeev from BCCI HQ.

10:46 hrs IST

Sanjjeev Samyal at BCCI headquarters

Mohammad Azharuddin, BCCI acting president CK Khanna, IPL chief-elect Brijesh enter the BCCI headquarters, the wait begins for Sourav Ganguly.

10:40 hrs IST

Ganguly era begins, yet again

Legendary India skipper Sourav Ganguly will begin his new innings as he will take of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as their 39th president on Wednesday.

