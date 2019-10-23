Live Updates: Sourav Ganguly formally elected BCCI president at general body meeting

In the new administration, Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah take over as the secretary of the board while former president Anurag Thakur’s brother Arun Singh Dhumal takes charge as the new treasurer.

11:36 hrs IST N Srinivasan is in the house CoA era ends as the old guard also makes it’s presence felt at the BCCI headquarters. Niranjan Shah can also be seen.





11:12 hrs IST Meeting underway The General Body Meeting is underway here in the Mumbai Headquarters pic.twitter.com/7u9SZgTlff — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2019





11:02 hrs IST Ganguly has administrative experience After finishing his career as one of the most successful captains in world cricket, Ganguly dabbled into administration at the CAB under the tutelage of former BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya. Also, he has headed key sub-committees of the BCCI, including the technical panel and more recently the Cricket Advisory Committee.





10:57 hrs IST Ganguly has already outlined his agenda Ganguly stated one of his priorities is to get proper representation at International Cricket Council (ICC). “That’s one area that we will look into,” said Ganguly when asked regarding India’s position at ICC. “We haven’t received any money from ICC in the last few years. Money in the sense what we deserve.”





10:55 hrs IST Special invitees Anshuman gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswamy are special invitees. They are in the Apex Council as player representatives





10:55 hrs IST Ganguly has arrived The man of the moment has arrived in a white shirt, he is accompanied by Jay Shah. Jaydev Shah of SCA has also arrived, reports Sanjjeev from BCCI HQ.





10:46 hrs IST Sanjjeev Samyal at BCCI headquarters Mohammad Azharuddin, BCCI acting president CK Khanna, IPL chief-elect Brijesh enter the BCCI headquarters, the wait begins for Sourav Ganguly.



