Live Updates: Sourav Ganguly formally elected BCCI president at general body meeting
11:36 hrs IST
N Srinivasan is in the house
11:20 hrs IST
It’s official
11:12 hrs IST
Meeting underway
11:02 hrs IST
Ganguly has administrative experience
11:00 hrs IST
Cameras in readiness
10:57 hrs IST
Ganguly has already outlined his agenda
10:55 hrs IST
Special invitees
10:55 hrs IST
Ganguly has arrived
10:46 hrs IST
Sanjjeev Samyal at BCCI headquarters
10:40 hrs IST
Ganguly era begins, yet again
In the new administration, Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah take over as the secretary of the board while former president Anurag Thakur’s brother Arun Singh Dhumal takes charge as the new treasurer.
Follow live updates here:
CoA era ends as the old guard also makes it’s presence felt at the BCCI headquarters. Niranjan Shah can also be seen.
It's official - @SGanguly99 formally elected as the President of BCCI pic.twitter.com/Ln1VkCTyIW— BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2019
The General Body Meeting is underway here in the Mumbai Headquarters pic.twitter.com/7u9SZgTlff— BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2019
After finishing his career as one of the most successful captains in world cricket, Ganguly dabbled into administration at the CAB under the tutelage of former BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya. Also, he has headed key sub-committees of the BCCI, including the technical panel and more recently the Cricket Advisory Committee.
Ganguly stated one of his priorities is to get proper representation at International Cricket Council (ICC). “That’s one area that we will look into,” said Ganguly when asked regarding India’s position at ICC. “We haven’t received any money from ICC in the last few years. Money in the sense what we deserve.”
Anshuman gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswamy are special invitees. They are in the Apex Council as player representatives
The man of the moment has arrived in a white shirt, he is accompanied by Jay Shah. Jaydev Shah of SCA has also arrived, reports Sanjjeev from BCCI HQ.
Mohammad Azharuddin, BCCI acting president CK Khanna, IPL chief-elect Brijesh enter the BCCI headquarters, the wait begins for Sourav Ganguly.
Legendary India skipper Sourav Ganguly will begin his new innings as he will take of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as their 39th president on Wednesday.