GT Predicted XI vs RR, IPL 2022: Matthew Wade facing the axe as Gujarat Titans look to get back to winning ways

Gujarat Titans (GT) were denied a fourth successive win when they were handed their first defeat of the season by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While the Titans have looked a strong unit thus far, their bowling attack came up short with even the reliable Rashid Khan having an off day in their previous match.

The Titans' batting lineup may have performed well thus far but they are an inexperienced unit and their task will be cut out when they face what is arguably the best bowling attack in the tournament this season. The likes of Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal have made Rajasthan Royals one of the most difficult teams to score against.

Considering GT have lost just one match thus far, one can expect them to not make too many changes but there will be pressure on a few players who are yet to make an impact thus far.

Let's take a look at the predicted playing XI for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals

Matthew Wade: This could very well be the last chance that the Australian wicketkeeper-batter gets. While Wade has been good behind the stumps, he has scored 30, 1, 6 and 19 thus far this season. He is expected to play due to his experience which may be required when RR take on someone like Trent Boult in the powerplay overs.

Shubman Gill: A contender for the Purple cap this season, Gill has scored 187 runs at a strike rate of nearly 160. He holds the key for GT at the top of the order.

Sai Sudarshan: Sudarshan smashed 35 off 30 on debut for the Gujarat Titans and while fell for just 11 runs to the fiery T Natarajan. The 20-year-old will most certainly retain his spot.

Hardik Pandya: Pandya showed a different gear to his batting, albeit out of necessity, when he slowed down after an electric start against SRH due to wickets falling at the other end. He often cut a frustrated figure during SRH's chase and would be hoping that his teammates don't give him any more reasons to lose his cool.

David Miller: GT fans are yet to truly have a glimpse of the South African T20 stalwart's abilities as he has had limited opportunities with the bat. He has been unbeaten twice but struggled to get going against SRH, scoring just 12 runs in 15 balls before being falling to fellow South African Marco Jansen.

Abhinav Manohar: Manohar made a case for being promoted higher up the order with his fluent 35 off 21 deliveries against SRH. His partnership of 50 runs with Pandya was the highest for GT in the match.

Rahul Tewatia: Apart from being expected to perform miracles with the bat, Tewatia might do well to tighten up in his efforts with the ball. He leaked 10 runs in the only over he bowled against SRH.

Rashid Khan: Rashid was uncharacteristically subdued against his former team and that went a long way in SRH being able to chase down the target with ease. RR, however, will know better than to take the Afghanistan spinner lightly.

Lockie Ferguson: Ferguson's fiery pace didn't mean much against SRH as he ended up with the worst economy among all GT bowlers. He conceded 46 runs in his four overs.

Mohammed Shami: Shami made headlines for being at the receiving end of Pandya's fury in the game against SRH. Apart from that, he was one of their better bowlers although he couldn't get a wicket.

Darshan Nalkande: The 23-year-old was economical for much of the game against SRH, except for the six that Nicholas Pooran hit off the first ball of the last over bowled by him. By that point, the game was already lost for GT.