Watch: Dewald Brevis' 4 consecutive sixes forces Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma to enter ground during timeout

The first timeout in Mumbai Indians' chase against Punjab Kings came at the right moment. Dewald Brevis had just hit Rahul Chahar for four sixes and a four in an over and the 18-year-old, the PBKS fielders and dare we say, even the viewers needed a little breather to understand what had just happened in this MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Such was the clean ball-striking from Brevis that the timeout also provided an opportunity for Mumbai Indians stalwarts to come down and congratulate the South African youngster.

MI's star-studded support staff in Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene, Robin Singh and captain Rohit Sharma made their way into the centre during that timeout to appreciate Dewald Brevis for his outstanding hitting.

Watch: 18-yr-old MI teen Brevis hits India star for 4, 6, 6, 6, 6 in an over

Sachin, Jayawardene and Rohit were seen speaking to Brevis with big smiles on their faces.

Watch Video: Rohit Sharma comes out from dugout to congratulate Dewald Brevis

After Dewald Brevis' 4,6,6,6,6 - Sachin Tendulkar and Mahela Jayawardene smiling and enjoying during time-out. pic.twitter.com/FQTNatgmeK — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 13, 2022

The right-hander, who had taken the U19 World Cup by storm earlier this year, emerging as its highest run-getter despite his team not qualifying for the semi-finals, smashed PBKS spinner Rahul Chahar all over the park in the 9th over of the MI chase.

Tilak Varma took a single in the first ball of the 9th over and then began the 'Baby AB' show. The second ball was hit straight over Chahar's head for a four. The next four deliveries were sent sailing into the stands in the deep mid-wicket and long-on region. Even Chahar's seam-up variation didn't work as Brevis proved that he belongs on the big stage.

Just when it was looking that the MI teen would take them to their first victory in Indian Premier League 2022, he was dismissed for 49 by Odean Smith, falling 1 short of what could have been the fastest IPL fifty by an overseas cricketer.

Bravis' dismissal in the 11th over turned out to be a turning point in the match as PBKS were able to apply pressure on the MI middle-order drawing mistakes in the form of mix-ups resulting in two crucial run outs of Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard.

Suryakumar Yadav made a valiant 43 off 30 balls but it wasn't enough to end the five-time champions' losing streak in this year's IPL. Punjab won the match by 12 runs to keep MI winless in the tournament after five matches.