Watch: Dewald Brevis, 18, hits Rahul Chahar for 4, 6, 6, 6, 6 in an over in MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match

Dewald Brevis showed another glimpse of his capabilities on Wednesday when he smashed Punjab Kings' Rahul Chahar all over the park in Pune. The Mumbai Indians teenager's blistering knock wasn't enough to earn his side their first win of IPL 2022 but was enough to take the cricket fraternity take note. Brevis, dubbed ‘Baby AB’ because of the comparisons he drew with South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore legend AB de Villiers when he played in the U19 World Cup earlier this year, smacked four consecutive sixes and was in line to become the youngest foreign player to reach a half century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, he ended up being dismissed on 49 off 25 balls off the last ball of the 11th over of the match.

Brevis had scored a run-a-ball 16 at the start of the ninth over. Tilak Varma was on strike and he took a single off the first ball. Brevis then latched on to Chahar, smashing the ball back past the bowler to send it racing away to the boundary for a four. The next one was lofted over Chahar's head, akin to what de Villiers often did, and the ball smashed into the sight screen for the first six of the over.

Brevis then hit a 112m monster over long on for the second six and then pulled the fifth ball of the over for another six. The last ball was also sent over wide long-on and Brevis ended that over with 44 runs to his name off 21 balls.

Brevis was then dropped off the fifth ball of the 11th over and the ball rolled to the boundary to take him to 49. However, he was caught at deep backward square off the very next ball and bowler Odean Smith gave him a little sendoff as well.

In the end, MI fell short of the 199-run target by 12 runs to slump to their fifth straight loss in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.