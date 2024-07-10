Hardik Pandya loses top spot in ICC T20I rankings; Ruturaj Gaikwad gains 13 places during Zimbabwe series

Ruturaj Gaikwad has climbed 13 places in the newly released International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings after his impressive showing during the T20I series between India and Zimbabwe. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has sealed his place in the top 10 of the ICC Batting Rankings prior to India's meeting with Zimbabwe in the 3rd T20I at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. Hardik Pandya is placed second in the latest ICC T20I rankings while Ruturaj Gaikwad gained 13 places(ANI)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 winner Suryakumar Yadav has retained his second spot in the latest ICC Men's T20I batting rankings starring Gaikwad. Suryakumar is placed second with 821 rating points. The former world no.1 b batter is only behind Australia's Travis Head in the T20 rankings. Australian opener Head has 844 rating points while England's Phil Salt has 797 points to his name. The top 10 also features Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (755), Mohammad Rizwan (746) and Jos Buttler (716).

Abhishek Sharma enters ICC rankings

Gaikwad has taken the seventh spot in the rankings after playing a brilliant knock of 77 off 47 balls in India's 100-run win over hosts Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I. Indian youngsters Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma also made decent gains among the Indian batters in the T20I rankings. Rinku jumped four places to take the 39th spot after scoring 48 not out from 22 balls in the second T20I. Youngster Abhishek smashed a stunning century to enter the rankings by taking the 75th spot.

Hardik Pandya loses top spot

In the Men's T20I all-rounder rankings, vice-captain Hardik Pandya has lost the top spot to Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga. Pandya is shifted to the second spot after becoming the first Indian to top the all-rounder rankings. Earlier, the T20 World Cup winner climbed two spots to join Sri Lanka captain Hasaranga at the top of the all-rounder rankings. Rested for the Zimbabwe T20Is, Pandya is expected to return in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

