'Sunil Gavaskar was the most valuable wicket for Pakistan': Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas salute 'original batting don'

Before Sachin Tendulkar became the Little Master, the famous term was only associated with legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, a walking nightmare for premier bowlers in his prime. Legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev looked up to Gavaskar as a God. Influenced by Gavaskar, Master Blaster Tendulkar inspired the next generation. Sunil Gavaskar in action during third day of the 5th Test match against West Indies, in Kolkata(Getty Images)

With Gavaskar turning 75 on Wednesday, members of the Pakistan cricket fraternity also saluted the 'original batting don' of Indian cricket. Pakistani batting icons - Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas, Mushtaq Muhammad, Sadiq Muhammad, Shoaib Muhammad, Mohsin Khan and Iqbal Qasim extended birthday wishes to the former India skipper.

'Gavaskar was the original batting don of Indian cricket'

"Now that you have completed 75 pray, you carry on your magnificent innings in life," Abbas told PTI. "Like his batting, his insight into the game is invaluable. He was the original batting don of Indian cricket. I learnt a lot from just watching him bat up close,” he said. According to Zaheer, India produced batting greats like Tendulkar and Virat Kohli because the Asian giants had a role model like Gavaskar.

'The most valuable wicket for Pakistan'

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Miandad recalled how Gavaskar motivated his side in the 1992 edition of the World Cup. "I remember in 1992 during the World Cup his words of encouragement for the Pakistan team boosted us. His was the most valuable wicket for us whenever we played against each other. His was a prized wicket. I wish him all the best on his birthday," Miandad said.

‘Batted like a wall’

Former captain Mushtaq asserted that the batting legend and late Bishen Singh Bedi were the backbone of Indian cricket in the 70s. Walking down memory lane, Mohsin opened up about his friendly banter with Gavaskar. "Whether we played against him in Karachi or in Mumbai or in Sharjah when he batted he was like a wall. He played a big role in the evolution of cricket in Sharjah. Wish him the best,” he added.