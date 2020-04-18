Creates excitement and has an aura: Kevin Pietersen, Gautam Gambhir pick the greatest batsman of IPL

cricket

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 21:21 IST

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and former New Zealand pacer Danny Morrison were given the hard task of choosing the greatest batsman of IPL. While all three of them had different answers, pretty much all of them agreed that the final list – Virat Kohli, David Warner, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers – felt a little incomplete without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, and MS Dhoni in it.

The list was picked by Star Sports’ expert jury, comprising 50 members which included 20 former cricketers, 10 senior sports journalists, 10 statisticians and analysts (10), on Cricket Connected and the final task to choose from the finalists Kohli, Warner, Gayle and de Villiers was left to the expert panel of Gambhir, Pietersen and Morrison.

Kevin Pietersen

Pietersen went in with West Indies talisman Chirs Gayle, who has 4484 runs in 124 innings including six centuries – most in IPL and 326 sixes – most in IPL.

“I’m surprised, the finisher Dhoni is not there. Gayle has lifted the IPL for a number of years. He bats at the top of the order and has brought so much sexiness to the IPL and he has been very smart in the way he has approached his batting. He has seen off some of the good bowlers and against the one he thinks he can hit from Bangalore to Mumbai, he sends them all the way. He creates so much excitement and he has aura around him when you see him,” said Pietersen.

Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir picked Warner, who has most runs in the history of IPL as a foreign player. Warner has 4706 runs in 126 innings at an average of 43.17.

“I’m really surprised you don’t have Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina in the list. Out of these four, David Warner straightaway because the rest three guys haven’t won a single tournament till now but warner single-handedly won it for SRH,” said Gambhir.

Danny Morrison

Morrison went in with AB de Villiers, who has 4395 runs in 142 innings.

“I like ABD only because he’s 360. I’m gonna go with Mr. 360 as I’ve seen him score all around the clock in the IPL,” said Morrison

In the end, de Villiers was voted the best after taking Irfan Pathan and Asish Nehra’s votes into consideration.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli was voted the greatest Indian batsman for being the highest scorer in the history of IPL with 5412 runs in 177 matches.