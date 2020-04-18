e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam-ul-Haq names iconic batsman, speaks about his passion

Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam-ul-Haq names iconic batsman, speaks about his passion

Inzamam also spoke about the encounter with Viv Richards and how he can be a great influence on young players in the modern age.

cricket Updated: Apr 18, 2020 09:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Inzamam-ul-Haq
Inzamam-ul-Haq(Twitter)
         

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes the aggression possessed by West Indies’ batting maestro Sir Vivian Richards remains unmatched today, despite the high-scoring encounters and despite the advent of T20 format of the modern era.

“I was once batting with the legendary Sir Vivian Richards. He came over to me and asked me if I wanted to check who could hit the biggest six between us. I smiled and said sure. I thought he is a retired player and I was quite young at the time while I had faith in myself,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video.

“In the first over he hit a six, which landed in the parking region outside the ground. Then I hit a six, which went above the dressing room and went further than Richard’s six. I happily told him that I had hit a bigger six. He simply replied that they weren’t out yet, we are still playing,” he added.

ALSO READ: God didn’t send me with the art: Mohammed Shami reveals how he mastered reverse swing

“In the third over, Viv Richards hit a six that went above the dressing room and into the house behind. He didn’t just hit one. He hit three massive sixes into the nearby houses. He was just that kind of a player. He played at this level even after retirement. He was such a great player. I think the players will be learning so much since he is mentoring the Quetta Gladiators side,” the former Pakistan captain added.

ALSO READ: CEOs of Test nations to discuss Covid-19’s effect on future tours

Inzamam also claimed that the aggression possessed by Viv Richards remains unmatched today and that there are no batsmen who can match him.

“I can’t see aggression, like that of Viv Richards, in the modern game despite the high scoring matches we see today. The passion was just too high. The real essence of cricket is aggression. People enjoy watching cricket because of the aggression,” he concluded.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Rahul Gandhi calls for ‘innovative solutions’ against Covid-19 pandemic
Rahul Gandhi calls for ‘innovative solutions’ against Covid-19 pandemic
Sealing, sanitizing, tracking: How UP’s Maharajganj became coronvirus-free
Sealing, sanitizing, tracking: How UP’s Maharajganj became coronvirus-free
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
YouTube starts showing view counts as lakhs, crores in India
YouTube starts showing view counts as lakhs, crores in India
This Indian bike company just bought a 122-year-old UK motorcycle brand
This Indian bike company just bought a 122-year-old UK motorcycle brand
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cricket news