Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam-ul-Haq names iconic batsman, speaks about his passion

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes the aggression possessed by West Indies’ batting maestro Sir Vivian Richards remains unmatched today, despite the high-scoring encounters and despite the advent of T20 format of the modern era.

“I was once batting with the legendary Sir Vivian Richards. He came over to me and asked me if I wanted to check who could hit the biggest six between us. I smiled and said sure. I thought he is a retired player and I was quite young at the time while I had faith in myself,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video.

“In the first over he hit a six, which landed in the parking region outside the ground. Then I hit a six, which went above the dressing room and went further than Richard’s six. I happily told him that I had hit a bigger six. He simply replied that they weren’t out yet, we are still playing,” he added.

“In the third over, Viv Richards hit a six that went above the dressing room and into the house behind. He didn’t just hit one. He hit three massive sixes into the nearby houses. He was just that kind of a player. He played at this level even after retirement. He was such a great player. I think the players will be learning so much since he is mentoring the Quetta Gladiators side,” the former Pakistan captain added.

Inzamam also claimed that the aggression possessed by Viv Richards remains unmatched today and that there are no batsmen who can match him.

“I can’t see aggression, like that of Viv Richards, in the modern game despite the high scoring matches we see today. The passion was just too high. The real essence of cricket is aggression. People enjoy watching cricket because of the aggression,” he concluded.