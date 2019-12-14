e-paper
Cricket

‘Have your moment on Twitter’: Jofra Archer engages in spat with former West Indies bowler Tino Best

Against New Zealand, Archer’s speeds were noticeably down and managed to pick up only two wickets across the 82 overs bowled in the two matches.

cricket Updated: Dec 14, 2019 11:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England's Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer (AP)
         

Young England fast bolwer Jofra Archer got into a Twitter spat with former West Indies pacer Tino Best when the latter pointed out that Archer’s pace had dropped in the Test series against New Zealand. Best took to Twitter and wrote: ‘Is anyone concerned that Archer is bowling so slow and only in his second series???? Even in the 1st test pace was down ever tho he had so much rest before NZ tour ?? Is he HURT ?? like we need to take the Right Hand Fast and put him to Medium- Fast’

 

This tweet did not go down too well with Archer who snapped back with a witty reply. He said that he and his captain were not too worried about the issue. However, Best hit back with another jibe and pointed out that some people do not know how to take constructive criticism well. This tirade did not end here as Archer said that Best could have messaged him personally as opposed to posting all his observations on Twitter.

ALSO READ: England’s Archer, Stokes among players rested for South Africa ODIs

Archer said: “If that was really your intention you would of messaged me personally, Barbados isn’t big you could of gotten into contact with me but go on have your moment on Twitter.”

Here is the chat which transpired:

 

Archer was brilliant in the Ashes, but could not replicate his performances against New Zealand when he leaked plenty of runs and was not as penetrative. His speeds were noticeably down and managed to pick up only two wickets across the 82 overs bowled in the two matches.

“I think he’s found that Test cricket is hard, and you’ve got to keep backing up those performances over and over again,” Root told Sky Sports. “You can sometimes bowl extremely well and get no reward.

“And he’s young,” Root added. “He’s right at the start of his career, and as I said at the start of the trip, there are big expectations on him. He’s still got a lot of learning to do, but one thing I know for sure is that he’s a fantastic talent and there’s no doubt he’s going to contribute massively for England in Test cricket.

