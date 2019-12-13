e-paper
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
England’s Archer, Stokes among players rested for South Africa ODIs

Worcestershire seamer Pat Brown, Somerset batsman Tom Banton and the Lancashire pair of Matthew Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood received their maiden call-ups.

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:15 IST
File image of Jofra Archer.
File image of Jofra Archer.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

England will rest Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Mark Wood for the three-match one-day international series against South Africa starting in Cape Town on Feb. 4, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday. The series marks the return of Eoin Morgan’s side to the 50-over format after their World Cup triumph on home soil in July and follows the four-test series against the hosts starting this month.

Worcestershire seamer Pat Brown, Somerset batsman Tom Banton and the Lancashire pair of Matthew Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood received their maiden call-ups.

England also named a T20 squad for a three-match series against the Proteas starting on Feb. 12, with Archer, Buttler, Stokes and Wood returning to the team as it focuses on next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“We want to expand the pool of players who can perform successfully for England while also helping the team to peak for major tournaments,” national selector Ed Smith said.

Five players who were part of England’s 3-2 T20 series win over New Zealand in November -- Banton, Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Mahmood and James Vince -- were left out.

Last week, England named a 17-man test squad for the four-match tour of South Africa starting on Dec. 26.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes.

England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.

