I asked Mahi bhai what to bowl: Kuldeep Yadav recalls Dhoni’s suggestion and Kohli’s call leading to hat-trick against Australia

cricket

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 08:34 IST

The 2017 ODI between India and Australia saw a young Kuldeep Yadav getting his first international hat-trick. India had posted an easy target of 253 runs for Australia to chase on a tricky Eden Gardens surface. Despite fifties from Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis, the Aussies failed to reach the mark, eventually getting bundled out for 202.

Though, if not for Kuldeep’s hat-trick in the 32nd over, things could have turned out the other way around, especially with Stoinis keeping one end steady.

Kuldeep dismissed Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, and Pat Cummins in three consecutive deliveries, and left Australia reeling at 148/8. With Australia still needing 105 runs to win, Stoinis had a mountain of a task in front of him, and India won the match by 50 runs.

Speaking in a recent interaction on the Kolkata Knight Riders’ website, Kuldeep recalled how he approached India captain Virat Kohli to switch him to the other end as he was not feeling comfortable bowling from the end he had bowled his initial overs.

“I remember I bowled the first few overs and I wasn’t comfortable bowling in half t-shirts. So, I went back to the dressing room and changed into my full-sleeve jersey.

“I spoke to Virat bhai and asked him if I could bowl from the other end. He said once Chahal’s spell was over, I could bowl from that end. I struck a very good rhythm and started bowling in the spot,” Kuldeep recalled.

He further went on to recall how he sought MS Dhoni’s advice before delivering the hat-trick delivery.

“I got my first wicket of Matthew Wade and then in the next ball, I plucked Ashton Agar. For the third ball, I asked Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) what to bowl. When you have so many variations, you get confused. He just let me do whatever I felt was right but suggested that I kept it to the stumps.

“I kept a slip and gully in place. Luckily I bowled a good ball and got the edge. Getting a hat-trick at Eden Garden, that too in the first year of international cricket, is a big thing and this was one of the biggest moments of my life,” Kuldeep recalled.

The left-arm spinner also took another hat-trick in 2019 in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Vizag, becoming the only Indian player to take two international hat-tricks. Kuldeep will play for KKR when IPL 2020 kicks off from September 19th.