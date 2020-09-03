Will this IPL see Rahul become the No. 1 keeper?

cricket

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 07:30 IST

India’s last bilateral series before the pandemic-induced break in February had KL Rahul donning the wicketkeeper’s gloves in the ODIs and T20Is against New Zealand.

Prior to that, captain Virat Kohli had compared the 28-year-old’s stability behind the stumps with the impact that Rahul Dravid had had when he rediscovered himself as a keeper under Sourav Ganguly.

“It definitely (KL as keeper) allows us to play an extra batsman which strengthens our batting massively…” Kohli had said then. “If you look at the 2003 World Cup where Rahulbhai started keeping, the balance became different because you could play an extra batter and guys at the top could really play positive cricket.”

With MS Dhoni officially retiring from international cricket on August 15, the race for a long-term wicketkeeper in India’s limited-overs teams now has three prime candidates—Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.

Going solely by batting skills, Rahul has the edge in that race. The Indian Premier League, starting September 19 in UAE, may become a testing ground for the Karnataka batsman’s staying power behind the wickets; he will not only lead Kings XI Punjab but will also be their wicketkeeper like in the 2019 edition.

Rahul shrugs off the idea that there is pressure on him to step up as Dhoni’s successor.

“Expectations are always there, not only from me but from all the XI who represent the country. It doesn’t make me conscious. Not so far, at least. Again for now, my focus is solely on the IPL and getting some cricket under me. It (Dhoni’s role) is a shoe or a place that nobody can ever fill in Indian cricket. Challenges excite me. Whatever role is given to me I want to do my best,” Rahul said from Dubai, where he is currently with KXIP.

Rahul, who has played 36 Tests, 32 ODIs and 42 T20Is, said form before the pandemic struck may not matter since this is a fresh start for all players.

“Players will be nervous, anxious after coming from a long break,” he said. “These three weeks of training will be the time build up the skill. What has happened seven months prior will not matter now. Everybody is coming with a not a lot of cricket. The form or the batting form, I am not sure if it’s going to be same as what it was seven months ago. I would be lying if I say we are not nervous at all. No one expected this to happen. But I am looking forward to the responsibility. I have always enjoyed the leadership role, so I am quite excited.”

As KXIP captain, Rahul has the onerous task of trying to guide his team to their maiden IPL title. Observing his compatriots as well as opponents, he said, is helping him settle into his new role.

“Having the opportunity to play under them (Kohli and Dhoni) is great learning. They lead the team differently but they always want to push the team. I also want use the same approach with my team. You learn a lot watching the likes of Rohit (Mumbai Indians captain). Guys like Kane Williamson. Hopefully, it is all stored in the back of my head,” he said.

In the UAE, where the matches will be played at three venues—Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi—there is speculation that the pitches might turn slow with overuse. Even with big-hitters like Chris Gayle in KXIP, for whom conditions don’t seem to matter, they may have to rethink their batting strategy, Rahul said.

“Overall, if it’s a slow wicket, the approach will have to be different. As a batting unit, we’ll try to bring down the target of the first innings score from maybe 180-90 to between 160-170. And try to build from there,” he said. “Second half (of the IPL) the pitches will be slower. We will set our team combination likewise.”