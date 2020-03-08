e-paper
Home / Cricket / ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet’s alma mater wishes her ahead of T20 WC final

cricket Updated: Mar 08, 2020 11:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chandigarh
Indian women's cricket team batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur
Indian women's cricket team batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur (PTI)
         

The alma mater of Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday wished her on her 31st birthday and International Women’s Day. Harmanpreet will be leading the Indian team in the final of the 2020 women’s T20 World Cup against defending champions Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Students and teachers of Gian Jyoti Public School in Punjab’s Moga, her hometown where she learnt batting and bowling skills in her initial days, gathered to greet her and wish her success in the final match.

ALSO READ: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Meet the Parents

Her alma mater principal Kamaleesh Sodhi, who spotted her and helped hone her talent at school before she graduated to the state team of Punjab, said special prayers were held to mark her 31st birthday on the day of the title clash.

Harmanpreet’s Indian side have defeated Australia once before, when they stunned the defending champions in the opening match of the tournament. They went on to win all four of their group stage matches which served them well as it was this record that led to them going into the final ahead of England after the semi-final between the two sides was washed out without a ball bowled.

