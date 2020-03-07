ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Meet the Parents

cricket

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 19:53 IST

While the Indian women’s team bonded over cricket, gym sessions, music, dance, selfies, and their victories on the field, the parents of some of the team’s key players arrived in Australia to do some bonding of their own.

Why is this significant? Well, for some parents, this will be the first time they’ll be watching their daughters play in an international match—a World Cup final is a good way to make that debut.

“I am excited to have my parents by my side in the climax of the World Cup,” said captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a press conference in Sydney after the semi-final tie was washed away. “My mother has never seen me in action on the field. My father has seen me play in college and school matches but never during an international game. For the first time they are travelling abroad, I feel very proud and emotional. Unfortunately, there was no game against England but they will be cheering us in the final.”

Kaur, who is from Moga in Punjab, became the first cricketer in India—male or female—to play 100 T20 internationals last October.

19-year-old middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues’ parents will be in attendance at the final too.

“From playing locally to stadiums, they’ve been by my side, working behind the scenes, and now have traveled across continents to make sure we have all the support we need! Nothing greater than taking on the World Cup with the strength of our parents by our side. Let’s do this,” tweeted Rodrigues.

Then there’s 16-year-old Shafali Verma, who’s taken the tournament by storm with her explosive batting—her father, Sanjeev, who was also her first coach, has never seen her play in an international match. That will change when walks into the MCG on Sunday.

It took some doing—the goldsmith from Rohtak was sponsored by the school Shafali attends to fly to Melbourne, while the Haryana Cricket Association pitched in to get him a quick visa.

“Apni betiyon ko World Cup jeetne hee toe dekhne aaye hain hum. Shafali bahut khush hai and final main bhi apne chauke and chakke marna chahti hai. Harman ne usko khuli choot di hai maarne ki (We have come here to see our girls win the World Cup. Shafali is very happy and wants to hit fours and sixes in the final. Harmanpreet has given her full freedom),” said Sanjeev from Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc will be at the final clash too, after being granted permission by the Australian cricket board to miss the final ODI against South Africa so he can watch his wife Alyssa Healy, the team’s wicket-keeper, in action. Starc said it was a “fantastic opportunity” to repay Healy after she was in attendance in 2015 when Australia won the men’s ODI World Cup at home.

A record crowd of over 80,000 people is expected at the MCG.

“I hope the MCG bleeds blue on Sunday and we get all the support,” said Harmanpreet.