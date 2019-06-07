ICC World Cup 2019: ‘Dhoni in England not for Mahabharat’, Pakistan minister on Army insignia gloves controversy

MS Dhoni’s decision to wear wicket-keeping gloves with regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces has sparked a controversy. The latest to join in the debate and take a dig at Dhoni was current Pakistan Federal minister for science and technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry.

The Pak minister of the Imran Khan government went to take a jibe at Dhoni for sporting keeping gloves with Army insignia. Chaudhry also slammed the Indian media for supporting the act. (Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

“Dhoni is in England to play cricket not to for MahaBharta , what an idiotic debate in Indian Media, a section of Indian media is so obsessed with War they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan Or Rawanda as mercenaries,” Fawad tweeted.

Dhoni is in England to play cricket not to for MahaBharta , what an idiotic debate in Indian Media,a section of Indian media is so obsessed with War they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan Or Rawanda as mercenaries.... #Idiots https://t.co/WIcPdK5V8g — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 6, 2019

The “Balidaan Badge” or the Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni’s gloves as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Also Read: Tendulkar warns India ahead of Australia match

Balidaan is a distinct insignia of the special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with “Balidaan” inscribed in Devanagari. Only Paramilitary Commandos are allowed to wear the Balidaan Badge.

WATCH: Umpiring howler costs Chris Gayle his wicket in Australia match

Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, had also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015.

However, the former India captain’s move did not go down well with ICC and they even requested BCCI to ask Dhoni not to use it in future.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications, said that the BCCI has been asked to get the symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves. “We have requested the BCCI to get it removed,” she said.

According to ICC rules, only the logo/symbol of two manufacturers are allowed in the gloves of a cricketer and nothing else.

India face Australia in their next match on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 11:16 IST