ICC World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar issues warning for Team India ahead of Australia match

Sachin Tendulkar warned India ahead of their next ICC World Cup 2019 match against Australia on June 9 (Sunday) at The Oval.

India got the better of South Africa in their opening match on Wednesday with Rohit Sharma taking centrestage with an unbeaten hundred (122*) after Jasprit Bumrah and the wrist spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav - restricted the Proteas to 227 for 8.

Sachin advised Team India not to get complacent and carry the confidence gained from the victory over South Africa against a ‘tough’ Australian side on Sunday.

“All the confidence you have gained from this game (vs South Africa), pack that in your kit back and get to your next game. Australians are going to be a tough team to handle because of the combination and confidence they have at the moment,” Sachin told India Today.

Australia rose to No. 2 with thrilling win against West Indies on Thursday. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc took five wickets.

“Australia at The Oval, it’s going to be a good game. The pitch has slightly spongy bounce and I think Australians are more used to that. Oval is one pitch where I feel there is a little bit of extra bounce which might favor Australia slightly,” Sachin said.

Terming Australia a different side, Sachin hailed David Warner, giving the opener credit for the turnaround. “They are a different side (after Smith and Warner’s return). Whatever I saw of David Warner in the IPL, he looked extremely fit and above all he looked determined and motivated to go out there and get runs,” Sachin added. Warner had scored a fighting 89 in Australia’s tournament opener against Afghanistan.

Sachin, however, was confident of India doing well in the match. “…But I feel Team India have the ammunition to go out and do what is required.The Australian attack is a good attack but Indian team is geared to play that attack. We have done well in the past against that bowling attack. Guys will be ready to face them,” Tendulkar added.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 08:53 IST