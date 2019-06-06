Australia vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019: Umpiring howler costs Chris Gayle his wicket at Trent Bridge - Watch

An umpiring howler cost Chris Gayle his wicket during West Indies’ ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match against Australia at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

Gayle was looking in good nick during his short stay at the crease and his 17-ball 21 included four boundaries. However, Gayle’s innings was cut short by left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who got rid of him in the fifth over of the Windies chase. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Starc’s yorker trapped Gayle in front of the wicket and he was adjudged LBW by on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney. Gayle asked for the Decision Review System (DRS) to come into play but the ball was hitting the leg stump and the decision was retained.

Television replays showed that before this delivery, Starc had bowled a big no-ball, which the umpire had somehow failed to spot. So if the no-ball had been called by the official, the wicket delivery would have been a free hit and Gayle would have survived.

Ball before Chris Gayle's wicket was huge no ball.. so technically Gayle got out on free hit ball...! Very bad umpiring in #AUSvWI match. As last two DRS also found that umpiring decision was wrong. Very unfortunate. #ICC should take note of it.#WIvsAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/aVv9CBPeH5 — thinkingdat (@thinkingdat) June 6, 2019

Before Gayle’s actual dismissal, he was adjudged twice out by the umpire in one Starc over (third over of the WI innings) but on both the occasions, the southpaw invoked the DRS and the decisions were overturned. However, Gayle wasn’t third time lucky and had to head had back into the hut.

Legendary Windies cricketer Michael Holding, who was commentating for the official broadcaster during the match, termed the officiating as atrocious.

“The umpiring level in this match has been atrocious. They are getting intimidated by constant appealing by the (Australian) team,” Holding said.

Earlier, half-centuries from Nathan Coulter-Nile (92) and Steve Smith (73) powered the defending champions to 288 all-out in 49 overs. At one point, Australia were struggling at 38/4 but outstanding innings from the aforementioned duo guided them to this fighting total.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 22:19 IST