Home / Cricket / 'I'm not speaking about Rohit, Kohli...': Dhawan lifts lid on ego clashes in Team India after big revelation on Shastri

'I'm not speaking about Rohit, Kohli...': Dhawan lifts lid on ego clashes in Team India after big revelation on Shastri

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 26, 2023 08:32 PM IST

Veteran India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has now lifted the lid on ego clashes in the Indian team after a big revelation made on Ravi Shastri in R Sridhar, ex-India fielding coach's latest book

Rumours of a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been there in the media for a long time and was recently confirmed in a revelation on former India coach Ravi Shastri in the R Sridhar, ex-India fielding coach's latest book 'Coaching Beyond'. Veteran India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has now lifted the lid on ego clashes in the Indian team.

Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli; Shikhar Dhawan; Ravi Shastri
Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli; Shikhar Dhawan; Ravi Shastri

Sridhar's book had mentioned that the rift had begun during India's 2019 World Cup campaign where India had suffered a semi-final exit to New Zealand. The former India coach added that Shastri had to sit with the two stalwarts of Indian cricket upon the team's arrival in Unites States for the T20I series against West Indies.

"We landed in the United States (US) some 10 days after the World Cup for a T20 series against West Indies in Lauderhill. One of the first things Ravi did on arrival was to call Virat and Rohit to his room and impress upon them that for Indian cricket to be healthy, they needed to be on the same page. 'Whatever happened on social media, that's all fine, but you two are the most senior cricketers so this must stop,' Ravi said in his typical no-nonsense manner. 'I want you to put all this behind and get together for us to move forward'," Sridhar wrote in his book.

ALSO READ: 'When I got out, Raina told me 'Both Dhoni and I got out for ducks'': Star India opener's forgettable debut

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Dhawan was asked if ego clashes existed in the Indian side with reference to the rumours about Kohli and Virat. The India star remained tightlipped on the two players but admitted that "there are misunderstandings."

“It’s a very human and normal thing to have egos. We are together for (almost) 220 days. Sometimes there are misunderstandings between people. It’s the same with us as well. I am not speaking about Rohit (Sharma) or Virat (Kohli), but a general thing," Dhawan said.

“We have a 40-member team, which includes support staff and managers. There could be some clashes and times when you are not happy with someone. It happens. And why not? When things improve, the love also increases,” he further added.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ravi shastri virat kohli rohit sharma shikhar dhawan indian cricket team + 3 more
ravi shastri virat kohli rohit sharma shikhar dhawan indian cricket team + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out