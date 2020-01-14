India vs Australia: 6 and out - Adam Zampa takes stunning catch to dismiss Virat Kohli: Watch

cricket

Ahead of the first ODI in Mumbai, Indian captain Virat Kohli hinted at a possible change in the batting order. He went in with KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and hence, slid himself to the number 4 position. India were asked to bat first by Australian captain Aaron Finch and they were jolted early when Rohit Sharma departed.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul then steadied the ship and put on a century partnership for the second wicket. However, both the batsmen fell in quick succession and this put Kohli under pressure. He started his innings in typical Kohli fashion and started his innings knocking the ball into gaps and churning the strike over. He sussed Adam Zampa and eventually, smashed him into the stands to signal a change in momentum. However, the leggie struck in his very next ball as he got rid of the Indian skipper - it was a very sharp catch, Kohli smashed a full ball back to the bowler and Zampa slouched, got his hands into a reverse cup and pouched a sharp catch.

AdamZampa to #ViratKohli Out



Spinners dismissing Kohli most times in ODIs:



4 :Adam Zampa*

4 : Suraj Randiv

4 : Graeme Swann #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/81fnNEqGdc — Waseem Jamaldini (@Waseem_1000) January 14, 2020

India were further jolted when Mitchell Starc got rid of Shreyas Iyer almost immediately after. The Wankhede surface was a true batting surface and with dew expected to play a big part, India need a good score on the surface.

“We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a reasonably good wicket. Hopefully, there will be some dew later.There was a lot of dew yesterday when we trained. That’s the part of our decision. The feeling is very good. We haven’t played ODIs since our WC semi-finals. Lot of guys have been playing Tests and BBL. So, they are pretty confident coming into this format. The guys are pretty confident. I think the guys that have come in, have done well when they have played. Having all the quicks available is not something we have had for some time,” Finch said at the toss.