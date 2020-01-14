India vs Australia Live Score: Aaron Finch wins toss, elects to bowl first

Ind vs Aus: It is an opportunity for Virat Kohli and his team to avenge their home series loss against the Aussies last year. Both the teams finished the ICC World Cup as losing semi-finalists but are by far the best equipped in this format. Australia are the most successful team in the history of 50-over cricket while India have been the reigning superpowers for a decade now. They don’t have the world champion’s crown but they formidable forces who will collide yet again to prove who is in ascendence.

13:05 hrs IST Team Composition - Will Virat bat at 4? Virat Kohli mentioned the names of five players who are not playing today’s match, which includes Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav. It means KL Rahul is playing this match and it will be interesting to see who comes out to bat at teh number 3 position.





13:00 hrs IST Finch puts India in to bat Aaron Finch has won toss and decided to field first. Virat Kohli says he would have bowled first as well keeping the dew factor in mind. But he says he and the team is looking to do things out of their comfort zone and this is another such opportunity.





12:50 hrs IST How important will the toss be? Considerations for dew could make the toss important but Wankhede has in general produced batting beauties and first use of the wicket will not be a bad idea either. If a captain chooses to bat first, his batters will have to back him up and produce a score well in excess of 300 to set a stiff target. The average first innings score in the last 10 matches has been 320. So there you have it. Bat big if you have to bat first





12:42 hrs IST High-scoring battles have been the trend Since 2013, India and Australia have played each other 28 times. Across these matches, there have been 25 instances when scores have screamed past 300 (14 by Australia and 11 by India). Find out more about this rivalry.





12:33 hrs IST How will India line up? There are a few selection headaches for the management, but as Kohli says, it is a good headache to have. Here we take a look at India’s predicted XI for the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium.





12:12 hrs IST Big series for Marnus Marnus has had a stellar start to his Test career. He is third in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen behind India captain Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. “The thing I like about Marnus is his willingness to learn and how quickly he picks things up, and if he continues to do that, he’s going to be a huge player for Australia for a long time,” Steve Smith.





12:00 hrs IST Young players While the usual suspects will hold the key, this series will also be about the young players trying to leave an impact. Here are the three young players to watch out for.





11:49 hrs IST Player battles Here are the top three player battles that are likely to headline the first ODI between the two teams which will take place Tuesday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Pat Cummins vs Virat Kohli will headline the match, but there are other interesting match-ups which will be followed as well.





11:42 hrs IST The Mitchell Starc factor “I don’t think that not having played in India [recently] will be much of a factor for him, because he’s played a lot over here,” Virat Kohli said on Monday. “And anyone who has pace, once they find their length they can adjust anywhere, so pace is always going to be an advantage. But having said that we have played against these guys a lot.” Starc has to perform a lot better here. His numbers against the Indian top order, especially Rohit and Kohli are not too good.



