India vs Australia: Marnus to Thakur - 3 young players who will be under the scanner

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 10:09 IST

Australia are playing One Day cricket for the first time since they were knocked out of the World Cup by England in the semis. Aaron Finch leads a side which has a great mix of youth and experience - the selectors have shown faith in the players who inflicted a series defeat on India months before the World Cup. India, on the other hand, were pushed hard by the West Indies in a series that they eventually won. They will still be smarting from the defeat against Finch’s side and would want to set the record straight. While the usual suspects will hold the key, this series will also be about the young players trying to leave an impact.

Here in this article, we take a look at three such youngsters who will be under the scanner:

Marnus Labuschagne

The young man was drafted into the ODI side after having a prolific summer with the bat in the Test series. He should walk out at number 3 and will be keen to hit the ground running even in coloured clothing.

“The thing I like about Marnus is his willingness to learn and how quickly he picks things up, and if he continues to do that, he’s going to be a huge player for Australia for a long time,” cricket.com.au quoted Steve Smith as saying.

Shreyas Iyer

After the never-ending conundrum and the ever-revolving musical chair around the number 4 position, Shreyas Iyer has been able to stake a claim to make this position his own. He has been consistent and this series will give him further chance to bolster his credentials. However, Kohli hinted at a change in the batting order and well, this could see Iyer slip down the order. How he reacts to this new challenge remains to be seen.

Shardul Thakur

The young pacer has been a revelation with the bat - especially lower down the order. However, India would need him more with the ball, both in the middle as well as the death overs when Kohli needs to look at picking up wickets. Thakur was impressive in the T20I series gone by and this series is a chance for him to assume a more permanent spot even in the ODIs.