India vs Australia: Bossing batsmen, beleaguered bowlers: Numbers reveal stunning trend in Ind vs Aus ODIs

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 10:58 IST

India and Australia have met quite regularly in the recent past and almost always, these series have been closely-contested. And, yes, since 2013, the bowlers have been reduced to cannon-fodder as the batsmen have had an absolute party. The numbers scream out the dominance of the bat.

Here are some startling numbers:

Since 2013, India and Australia have played each other 28 times. Across these matches, there have been 25 instances when scores have screamed past 300 (14 by Australia and 11 by India).

Well, not only this, there have been eight scores above 350 and on three occasions, these totals have also been chased. So, when we collate all this and take out an average, the first-innings score is 304.

The batsmen have simply trampled the bowlers - the average run rate for an India-Australia game is six runs per over and this makes it second-highest for any team combination after England-Pakistan.

This upcoming series promises to be no different - all the three matches are being played on absolute featherbeds. Mumbai, Rajkot and Bengaluru and the three venues where the batsmen can plant the front foot and park the ball in the crowds on a regular basis.

“It’s a different format and cricket is a game of confidence. So as a batter and bowler, especially when you are playing against a team like Australia, who are one of the better teams in the world, performances do make a difference. It gives you a lot of confidence,” Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour said ahead of the first match.

“We’ll take it like any other series and playing against one of the better sides in the world, we are looking to do well as a team, looking to perform and win if possible,” he further added.

