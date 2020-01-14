India vs Australia: Adam Zampa joins elite of bowlers to have troubled Virat Kohli

cricket

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:34 IST

Australia spinner Adam Zampa continued his good record against Virat Kohli as he dismissed the India skipper once again during the first ODI of the three-match series at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kohli, who came to bat at number four, was dismissed by Zampa as the India skipper became the fourth Indian batsman to head back into the hut after Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first.

This is the fourth time that Zampa has dismissed Kohli in ODIs, which is joint most for a spinner against the India captain. The other two spinners to dismiss Kohli four times in 50-over format are Graeme Swann and Suraj Randiv.

Kohli came to bat at number four in order to accommodate the in-form trio of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. But the decision didn’t yield the desired result as Rohit Sharma (10), KL Rahul (47), Shikhar Dhawan (74) and Virat Kohli (16) were sent back into the hut for just 156 in 31.2 overs.



Kohli, the number 1 ranked ODI batsman in the world, averages 63.4 at number three while it drops down to 56.5 at number four. Also, in his last seven innings at number four (including this innings at Wankhede), he has scores of 9, 4, 3* ,11,12, 7 & 16 under his belt. This prompted former Australia opener Matthew Hayden to question India’s decision to send Kohli at number four.

“You’ve got someone like Virat Kohli that has played 230-odd one-day matches and 180 of those have been at No.3 and he has scored almost 10,000 runs at that particular position”, Hayden said in commentary as quoted by Fox Sports.com. “Why is there even any debate about it? He should just be batting No.3.”

“Make the tough call, someone is going to miss out, form will prevail, injury will prevail and someone (else) will get their opportunity”, he added.