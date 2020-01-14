e-paper
‘Virat Kohli is a great player, but...’: Pakistan legend names player whose batting gives him satisfaction

Abbas also said that one of the reasons why Indian cricket has been so dominant over the past few years is the fact that they have worked on specific areas and have used the money prudently.

cricket Updated: Jan 14, 2020 09:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
File image of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma(Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas is regarded as one of the best batsman of his generation and perhaps one of the most aesthetically pleasing to watch. He believes that while Virat Kohli is a great batsman, watching Rohit Sharma unfurl his strokes is far more satisfying to watch. “Kohli is a great player, but watching the beautiful strokes that Rohit Sharma possesses gives me a lot of satisfaction. The way he creates a shot is his art, which is something that Kohli does not possess,” Abbas said in an interview on Youtube channel.

ALSO READ: India honest, their approach is nationalistic: Ramiz Raja identifies big difference between India and Pakistan - Watch

He went on to add that he preferred watching Rohit bat, primarily because of the unique style of India’s vice-captain in limited overs cricket. “When he is playing, I never switch off my TV. Kohli is right now India’s backbone but watching Rohit making his strokes makes me happy. Both these batsmen are great to watch,” he said.

Abbas also said that one of the reasons why Indian cricket has been so dominant over the past few years is the fact that they have worked on specific areas and have used the money prudently. “They have a lot of money, but they have also worked on the right areas. They have not made too many changes to their domestic system, which only made it better.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Ricky Ponting’s massive world record

“Cricket has always been popular in India and they have always produced great players. Unlike us, they have stayed away from falling into politics and jealousy and made a system that took along senior players too so that there is no gap between them and those who replace them. You can see that earlier there was Sunil Gavaskar, then came Sachin Tendulkar and now there is Kohli,” he further added.

