India vs Australia: Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Ricky Ponting’s massive world record

Virat Kohli will be on the cusp of surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to achieve a huge world record when India take on Australia in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. If the Indian skipper manages to get a hundred at Wankhede, he will become the player with most centuries in international cricket (42) as captain, across all formats. Currently, Kohli is tied at the top position in the list with Ponting with both the player having 41 tons in international cricket as captain.

Even though Ponting and Kohli are tied in the list, the Indian skipper did it in much lesser time than Ponting. While the latter had taken 376 innings to reach 41 hundreds as captain across all formats, Kohli had achieved the same mark in just 196 innings as captain.

Kohli’s last hundred came off against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test in Kolkata. He was on the verge of getting another ton in the 3rd ODI against West Indies last year, but he was dismissed for 85. Overall, Kohli has scored 70 hundreds in international cricket, with 27 Test centuries and 43 ODI hundreds.

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper, on Monday, addressed the possibilities that he might choose to come lower down the order to accommodate the trio of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in the team. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the 30-year-old said that he is willing to change his batting position if it helps the team.

“Look, a guy in form is always good for the team. You obviously want to have the best players available and then chose from what the combination should be for the team. There might be a possibility that all three (Rohit, Shikhar and Rahul) might play,” Kohli told reporters in Mumbai.

“It will be interesting to see what balance we want to take in on the field,” Kohli said on the eve of the match. Asked if he would he be happy to bat lower down the order, Virat said,”Yeah, big possibility. I would be very happy to do so. Look I am not possessive about where I play. I am not insecure about where I bat.” he added.