‘Million new Indian followers, wife panicked’: Paine on Pant’s ‘babysitter’ post

cricket

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:11 IST

Australia’s Test captain Tim Paine has been brilliant for his side and after a hugely successful summer at home, he was labelled as one of Australia’s most-important player in Test matches. Apart from his wicket-keeping, captaincy and batting, Paine has also made a name for his smart chatter from behind the stumps. His amazing banter with Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant from behind the stumps the last time India visited Australia made people sit up and take notice.

Paine’s wife Bonnie took part in the banter and continued the episode by sharing a picture of Pant holding the captain’s children.

‘I don’t think she was watching,’ Paine said in commentary for the Big Bash League on Channel 7.

‘Then I think she had got a bit of it through her Instagram and then she put up that photo on and as it happens, and as it’s happened, she had a million new Indian followers the next day so she panicked a little bit that it was on the news.’

ALSO READ: With Virat Kohli ready, decks could be cleared for D/N Test in Australia

The Aussie skipper has revealed the biggest reason for him coming up the entire banter. ‘Geez we were bored, (we) could not get a wicket,’ he said.

‘Well Ricky (Ponting) knows him quite well — one, he’s very, very good, but two, we found out early in that series that sledging him was a waste of time.

Baby sitting? 👶

A stint with the @HurricanesBBL? 🌪️



Tim Paine has a few suggestions for Rishabh Pant after he was left out of India's ODI squad.#AUSvIND #FoxCricket pic.twitter.com/sAwswSFwQ8 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 28, 2018

‘It just didn’t bother him, but what we found was that you could get a real lapse of concentration out of him so we went a bit that way.

‘So I just tried to put him off and talk rubbish to try and get him involved because he was likely to play a poor shot at time. But he’s a seriously talented player,’ he said.

‘Best babysitter,’ she captioned the post on Instagram. Immediately this post went viral and her followers’ list saw a bump by more than a million users.