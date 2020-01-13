India vs Australia: India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI - Jadhav out, Virat Kohli could make big call

cricket

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 10:31 IST

The stage is set for a cracking 3-match ODI series and the first match between India and Australia will be played at Wankhede Stadium. Both the sides are in form and have the players to set the ball rolling with a clinical performance. India have to sort out their selection issues, especially the Kedar Jadhav vs Manish Pandey conundrum for the number 6 spot.

Here we take a look at India’s predicted XI for the first match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma

After being rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma is back in the mix and will stride out to open the innings for India at his home ground. He has been in stellar form for a while now and India need their vice-captain to hit the ground running.

Shikhar Dhawan

He found form in the final T20I against Sri Lanka and this should give him the confidence to be at his best in the format which suits him perfectly. The combination of Rohit and Dhawan at the top have worked wonders for India and once again, they will hold key.

Virat Kohli

The skipper is just one century away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s nine centuries against Australia in the format. He adopted a more aggressive approach in the T20Is, but he will be back at number 3 to anchor India’s innings.

Shreyas Iyer

The young Mumbai batsman has been the perfect fit for the number 4 spot and this series gives him another chance to bolster his credentials. He will start in his home turf and hence, has a great opportunity to go big and decisive in the very first match.

Rishabh Pant

The wicket-keeper gave glimpses of his ability and match-winning potential against West Indies in the ODI series and hence, this series gives him another chance to nail down this spot as the wicket-keeper batsman in the team. Also, he has the backing of the management to be the answer for the longest time.

Manish Pandey

During the training session, both Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav looked great in the nets and hence, it could well be a toss up between the two for the number 6 spot. Jadhav has not been bowling much in the recent past while Manish Pandey has been in stellar form in the domestic circuit. Also, he adds great value in the field which could well tempt the management to give him a go in this series.

Ravindra Jadeja

The form of Ravindra Jadeja - both with the bat and ball have been great for India and this series will give him another chance to be the finisher in the ranks. Also, his discipline with the ball and dynamism in the field will be a massive asset for the side.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul tips Navdeep Saini primarily because of his late order hitting which has been a welcome addition to the Indian ranks. The fast bowler also the variations to be effective in the death overs, especially on the flat surface at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mohammed Shami

Shami is back after the break against Sri Lanka in the T20Is and hence, will take the new ball. His fitness and pace will be key to India’s plans against the stroke-makers of Australia.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep could tip Chahal as the lone wrist-spinner in the squad. He has not been at his best, but his record against Australia is quite good which should give him the confidence to be the match-winner in the upcoming series.

Jasprit Bumrah

India’s pace ace is back with the ball and he will charge in with the new ball. He seemed to get back to his best at the T20I series against Sri Lanka drew to a close and hence, his form in the first ODI will be keenly observed.

Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series