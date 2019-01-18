India vs Australia: Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar combine to plot Finch’s dismissal – Watch

India fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried to get the better of Australia opener Aaron Finch by bowling from behind the umpire during the third ODI between the two teams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on Friday.

Finch was batting way out of his crease during his short stay in the middle and Bhuvneshwar tried to unsettle him by coming up with a unique style of bowling. Bhuvneshwar bowled the delivery from way behind the crease, so much so that his back leg fell even behind the umpire.

Finch wasn’t having any of it as he moved away from the wickets and the umpire had to call it as a no-ball. The Indian players, especially Bhuvneshwar, were left perplexed as to why it was called as a dead ball.

Replays showed that Dhoni had a word with Bhuvneshwar before the latter bowled that delivery. Cricket.com.au uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “This one was called a dead ball... #AUSvIND”

But the mind games clearly worked for the visitors as on the next delivery, Bhuvneshwar managed to get the prized wicket of the Aussie skipper. Bhuvneshwar trapped Finch plumb LBW to pick his second wicket of the innings.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final clash of the series. Australia made two changes with leg-spinner Adam Zampa coming in for Nathan Lyon and speedster Billy Stanlake replacing Jason Behrendorff, who has a sore back.

India made three changes to their team with Mohammed Siraj making way for ODI debutant Vijay Shankar, wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav for Ambati Rayudu.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 09:43 IST